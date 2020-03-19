SilverChef Selects IDScloud™ to Support Equipment Finance for the Hospitality Industry

IDS Asset Finance Technology SilverChef Logo

Scalability of IDScloud platform and the ability to manage complex securitisation were key criteria for technology selection.

We selected IDScloud to support our move into new geographies and to create diverse product offerings. It puts the information at our fingertips needed to satisfy the requirements of our customers.” — Phillip Godkin, SilverChef CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS, a leading provider of asset finance and origination technology, announced today that SilverChef, a leading innovator in equipment financing for the hospitality industry, has selected IDScloud™ portfolio management solution to support their growing business. With customers in Australia, New Zealand and Canada, SilverChef will leverage the scale and functional richness of IDScloud to continue their expansion drive.

“SilverChef is committed to providing flexible equipment finance to help hospitality customers grow their businesses,” stated Phillip Godkin, SilverChef CEO. “As part of enhancing our overall customer experience, we are making a significant investment in supporting systems. We selected IDScloud to support our move into new geographies and to create diverse product offerings. It puts the information at our fingertips that we need to satisfy the requirements of our customers and investors.”

SilverChef was founded in Brisbane, Australia in 1986 with a focus on helping hospitality businesses get funding. With flexible financing options, SilverChef has helped over 50,000 hospitality entrepreneurs bring their business dreams to life. SilverChef is also a Certified B Corporation - a new kind of business that balances purpose with profit.

“We are excited to be working with SilverChef; a company with strong leadership and a strong plan for the future.” stated Duncan Smith, IDS Managing Director, APAC. “IDScloud was designed to provide a flexible technology platform and commercial framework that helps bring innovative financing products to market quickly. This includes the ability to efficiently manage securitisations, a key need for independent financiers like SilverChef.”

SilverChef selected IDScloud based on the ability to provide a flexible platform that aligns with the innovative products SilverChef provides to its customers. IDScloud is based on the same business logic and flexibility found in IDS’ industry leading InfoLease® portfolio management solution. With IDScloud, this powerful back-office asset management platform is available to lessors of all sizes in an easy-to-consume, pay for what you use, cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering.

About IDS

Leading asset finance enterprises build their businesses on full lifecycle solutions from IDS. Our software streamlines the entire asset finance process from origination, to portfolio management, to end-of term. Our cloud-based offerings integrate seamlessly into any asset finance ecosystem. The scalability, flexibility and economy of our cloud solution makes IDS’s best-in-class asset finance software accessible to banks, independents and captives of all sizes. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the company also has offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and India. For additional information, visit www.idsgrp.com or email information@idsgrp.com.

Media Contact: Ray Wizbowski – rwizbowski@idsgrp.com

