Landing Rock Insured Deposit Account Gets Attention During Market Turmoil
Landing Rock is seeing an uptick in new accounts opened via it's website www.landingrock.com as a result of investors seeking safe havens.
Landing Rock Group LLC is an online cash management provider to financial advisors and their clients, as well as direct customers such as individuals, institutions, large corporations, small businesses, and non-profit organizations. Landing Rock is a subsidiary of Double Rock Corporation, a leading cash management, financial technologies, and intellectual property company providing some of the world's most innovative cash management and cash-related solutions to multiple industries. Potential customers are advised to read Landing Rock’s Terms and Conditions before investing.
Contacts:
Double Rock Corp.
Bruce Bent II
President
bbentii@landingrock.com
Bruce Bent II
Double Rock Corp.
+1 646-261-9091
email us here
