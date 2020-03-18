US partner Enerkon Solar International (ENKS OTC) Takes 20% Position in Albayraklar a Major Turkish Defense Company

Building Utility Scale PV Plants Across Africa and the World

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US M&A partner, Enerkon Solar International (ENKS OTC) Takes 20% Position in Albayraklar a Major Turkish Defense Company with plans to list on US Capital Market;

Enerkon CEO Mr. Benjamin Ballout stated that "An agreement was reached on the sale of 20 percent shares of Albayraklar Defense, a subsidiary of Albayraklar Holding, to Enerkon - (ENKS)".

In addition to the sale of shares, a consensus was reached that a company under the name of Wattozz would be established in the USA, and that 49 percent of this firm would belong to the Turkish side. According to the statement, the Wattozz company to be established, will be traded under the license of Enerkon, on the American stock exchange under its own symbol and trade name.

Wattozz, Albayraklar Defense EW Division plans the mass production, electric weapons factories to be established in Turkey and two in the United States.

Among the world famous products of Albayraklar Savunma A.Ş., wireless electroshock gun Wattozz, which can be controlled remotely, and the T61 gun modification system, which eliminates the problem of kickback and hacking in all kinds of short or long barreled rifles and pistols, comes to the fore. The aircraft, which has a 3-axis firing capability, will be produced in the factory, which would start operating in the USA if or when regulatory approvals are obtained from Federal Authorities.

The foregoing statements are forward looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a l=total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind.Approvals and permissions required by federal regulations may or may nor be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investments in products requiring such regulatory permissions to market and sell. These statements are made as forward looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.



