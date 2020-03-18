Safeguard Equipment’s Compass An Innovative Safety Device Thwarts Electric Accidents

Compass Personal Voltage & Current Detector

The Spread Of Coronavirus Makes Accident Avoidance Crucial

POST FALLS, IDAHO, USA, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELECTRIC COMPANIES COULD SEE UP TO 40% OF THEIR WORKFORCE OUT AS THE CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TO SPREAD, ACCORDING TO A BULLETIN ISSUED BY THE EDISON ELECTRIC INSTITUTE (EEI). EEI SIGNALED THAT COMPANIES NEED TO PREPARE TO DELIVER ELECTRICITY WITH A SMALLER WORKFORCE.

POST FALLS, IDAHO – OSHA reports more than 30,000 electrical accidents in the US each year. An accident that results in death can cost between $1-$4 million, which is often passed on to insurance providers. Many accidents can be attributed to factors such as encountering unknown risks, failure to follow safety protocols, and neglecting to purchase and use safety equipment.

Nothing can eliminate all jobsite dangers, but the easiest way for employers to prevent electrical accidents is to provide employees with top-quality personal protective equipment including gloves, hard hats, boots, eye protection, Personal Voltage and Current Detectors (PVCDs), and educating employees on their proper use.

PVCD reliability has significantly improved with the advent of digital technology. These essential workplace safety tools allow employees to be proactive rather than reactive to worksite electrical threats.

Compass’s™ advanced form factor and digital technology puts it years ahead of any other PVCD currently available. The device securely attaches to the brim of any standard hard hat and provides 360° of jobsite risk detection. It is the first safety device to provide both proximity and directional audio and visual alerts for unseen electrical threats. This powerful risk-aversion technology has already saved insurance providers millions. Since its introduction one year ago, Compass has saved at least eleven lives and likely saved many more.

Safeguard’s founders, CEO Tim Ledford, CTO John Thompson, and COO Brandon Bledsoe have family members who work in professions where the risk of electrocution is a way of life. Compass was born out of concern for their loved ones’ safety. When asked to summarize Safeguard’s success, Tim Ledford said “Compass saves lives. We have made great strides entering industries where Compass will continue to avoid accidents, reduce costly downtime, and save lives. Our quest is to revolutionize the development and use of safety equipment by designing devices that are innovative, dependable, cost-effective, and user-friendly.” Every day, Safeguard’s innovative thinking and dedication protects the lives and well-being of workers in high-risk occupations. The Company measures their success by the number of lives saved.

Advising policyholders to review their safety plans and equipment is always good policy. Simple precautions such as wearing a PVCD on the job can help avoid electrocution-related fatalities, injuries, and property loss.



