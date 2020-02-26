Safeguard Equipment Measures Success by the Number of Lives Saved

Compass Personal Voltage & Current Detector

POST FALLS, IDAHO, USA, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OSHA reports more than 30,000 electrical accidents each year. The cause of these accidents can be attributed to encountering unknown risks, failure to follow safety protocols, and neglecting to purchase and use proper safety equipment.

Nothing can eliminate all jobsite dangers, but the easiest way to prevent electrical accidents is to provide top-quality protective equipment including gloves, hard hats, boots, eye protection, and Personal Voltage and Current Detectors (PVCDs).

PVCD reliability has significantly improved with the advent of digital technology. Electrical workers who use these essential workplace safety tools can be proactive rather than reactive to worksite electrical threats.

Since commencing operations, Safeguard Equipment has sold thousands of its Compass™ PVCDs. Compass is a revolutionary advancement in PVCD technology. The device’s advanced form factor and digital technology places it years ahead of any other safety device currently available. Compass securely attaches to the brim of any standard hard hat where it provides 360° of risk detection. It is the first device to provide both proximity and directional audio and visual alerts for electrical threats. This powerful risk-aversion technology has saved at least eleven lives to date and likely saved many more.

Safeguard’s founders, CEO Tim Ledford, CTO John Thompson, and COO Brandon Bledsoe have family members who work in professions where the risk of electrocution is a real threat. Compass was born out of concern for their safety. When asked to summarize Safeguard’s success, Tim Ledford said “Compass saves lives. We have made great strides entering industries where Compass will continue to save lives, avoid accidents, and reduce downtime. Our goal is to revolutionize the development and use of safety equipment by designing devices that are innovative, dependable, cost-effective, and user-friendly.” Safeguard’s innovative thinking and dedication protects the lives and well-being of workers in high-risk occupations. The Company measures success by the number of lives saved.



