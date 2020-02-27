Safeguard Equipment Closes Sale of 10,000 Compass™ Personal Voltage & Current Detectors to FirstEnergy Corp.

Compass Personal Voltage & Current Detector

FirstEnergy is committed to always putting safety first.

Safety is our core value, and working in partnership with our frontline workforce, we will utilize this tool to help our employees reduce their exposure when working in energized areas” — Laura Redenshek, Director, FEU Safety

POST FALLS, IDAHO, USA, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since commencing operations in 2018, Safeguard Equipment has sold thousands of its Compass Personal Voltage and Current Detectors (PVCDs). Compass is a revolutionary advancement in PVCD technology. The device’s advanced form factor and digital technology places it years ahead of any other safety device currently available. Compass securely attaches to the brim of any standard hard hat where it provides 360° of risk detection. It is the first device to provide both proximity and directional audio and visual alerts for electrical threats. This powerful risk-aversion technology has saved at least eleven lives to date and likely saved many more.

Safeguard recently contracted to supply 10,000 Compass units to FirstEnergy Corp., one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric utilities. FirstEnergy serves more than 6 million customers throughout the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions via 269,000 miles of distribution lines. "Safety is our core value, and working in partnership with our frontline workforce, we will utilize this tool to help our employees reduce their exposure when working in energized areas,” said Laura Redenshek, Director, FEU Safety.

Working with electricity every day requires skill, courage, and confidence. Experienced utility workers sometimes act as if they are immune to danger, but facts say otherwise: OSHA reports that more than 30,000 electric shock injuries occur every year. Some accidents are genuinely unpredictable, but many can be blamed on failing to follow proper safety procedures or neglecting to use all available safety equipment.

Nothing can eliminate all jobsite dangers, but commitment to personal safety is the best defense. The easiest way for utilities to avoid electrical accidents is to provide their workers with top-quality protective equipment including gloves, hard hats, boots, eye protection, and PVCDs.

Safeguard’s mission is “to innovate in all things safety and bring peace of mind in any work environment,” and FirstEnergy is committed to always putting safety first.

Want to know more? Please Visit:

FirstEnergy Corp. www.firstenergycorp.com

Safeguard Equipment www.safeguardequipment.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.