Advances in Technology Yield Opportunities for Incarcerated Youth

Juvenile Correctional Facilities Purchase Virtual Driver Interactive Simulators to Educate Teens on Driver Safety and Reintegrate Them Back into Society

The realism, variety and feedback that the simulator provides are the best possible tools short of being behind the wheel of an actual car.” — Clay Chandler, Principal, Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center

EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Driver Interactive, Inc. (VDI), the leading provider of simulation-based driver training solutions, today announced that while all of us are focused on being safe during this pandemic, driving skills will always be a concern for us. To that end, juvenile detention centers across the United States are utilizing their simulation-based Driving Essentials™ program to teach driver education. Every year, approximately 100,000 juveniles are released from detention facilities after spending most of their developmental years in confinement. By harnessing the power of technology, juvenile detention centers are now able to create powerful driver safety training programs for their incarcerated youth.

"Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility initiated a driver's education program as part of our re-entry efforts to help prepare youth to receive their Ohio temporary drivers permit,” said Jesse Augenstein, Ohio Dept. of Youth Services. “The simulator gives our youth the opportunity to get practical and realistic experience without going into the community. I think the simulator is a great tool for our youth!"

VDI’s Driving Essentials program is simulation-based driver safety training program that teaches teen drivers the critical skills essential to safe driving. Sixteen lessons provide extensive instruction and practice including how to combat distracted driving, pre and post assessment drives and real time violation tracking. The state of the art reporting system can track each student’s performance and substantiate the provided certificate of course completion.

Some of VDI’s juvenile justice customers include Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention, Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center, Chesterfield County Juvenile Detention Center, Colorado Dept. of Corrections – Youthful Offender System, Highlands Juvenile Detention Center, Lynchburg Regional Detention Center, Ohio Dept. of Services, Oregon Youth Authority, Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center, Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center and Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center.

"We purchased a driving simulator last spring from Virtual Driver Interactive to use in our Community Placement Program,” said Clay Chandler, Principal, Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center. “Our students really enjoyed the opportunity to use the simulator and other students who were not in the program asked how they could also drive with the simulator. This class, with the use of the simulator, has become extremely beneficial for our incarcerated students. It allows them to drive in the most realistic conditions possible and is developing their skills and preparing them for when they will obtain a driver’s license in the future. The realism, variety and feedback that the simulator provides are the best possible tools short of being behind the wheel of an actual car."

Virtual Driver Interactive (VDI) is well known in the simulation industry for its vision of innovative simulation-based training. Titles include Driving EssentialsXE, teen driver training program using Xbox & PS4; One Simple Decision®, a deterrent to distracted or impaired driving; Virtual DE™ (Virtual Driving Essentials), a driver training and assessment program teaching critical skills and Virtual HD™ (Virtual Hazard Detection), for corporate fleet safety programs. VDI is a privately-held company headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California. For more information about VDI’s innovative interactive simulation driver training solutions, please visit www.driverinteractive.com.

