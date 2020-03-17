Market and World Turmoil, A Time To Upgrade and Re-Energize Your Brand and Image

Daniel DeLeon, President & CEO of Grumpy’s Restaurant & Franchisor Kelsey Specter, Founder of Wild Side Design Co. Evan Nierman, Founder & CEO of Red Banyan

While the challenge is great during this worldwide turmoil, it might just be the right time to upgrade and re-energize your brand and image.

People don’t buy WHAT you do, they buy WHY you do it.” — Simon Sinek, American author and motivational speaker

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.With COVID-19 spreading, financial markets in turmoil and businesses suffering, it might just be the right time to work on that upgrade and re-energizing of your brand and image.Fotis Georgiadis discusses re-energizing your brand and image with Daniel DeLeon, President & CEO of Grumpy’s Restaurant & Grumpy’s Restaurant Franchisor, a traditional Americana diner located in Jacksonville, Florida.In a nutshell, how would you define the difference between brand marketing (branding) and product marketing (advertising)? Can you explain?Advertising gets the word out there about what your business is, where it is, what it sells, but branding is more about the experience you get when you walk through our doors. People know Grumpy’s to be a feel-good, hospitable place because our branding emphasizes that. Everything from the comfort food menu items, to the amazing staff who build relationships with the customers, to the affordable prices shows people that we want them here. An advertisement might show you how good our food looks, but in my opinion, good food means nothing if the person serving it isn’t going above and beyond for you.Can you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?When I took over Grumpy’s, the brand was on the brink of closure. Even though the food was delicious and the restaurant’s history made it an important aspect of the community, the lack of branding and innovation caused the restaurant to slowly lose a lot of business. When we revitalized the brand, we brought new fresh energy into the business that people already knew and loved, and it completely changed the way our community viewed Grumpy’s. Read more about Grumpy's here Kelsey Specter, Founder of Wild Side Design Co., took some time to sit down with Fotis Georgiadis and discuss the ever-evolving marketing world.In a nutshell, how would you define the difference between brand marketing (branding) and product marketing (advertising)? Can you explain?Great question! In a nutshell, branding is what other people think about your business, the overall story you tell and how people connect to you on an emotional level. At Wild Side, we work a lot with brand archetypes, which is basically the 12 Jungian archetypes as applied to branding & marketing, focusing on universal human desires, needs and emotional connection.So a skincare brand, for example, may have an Innocent archetype, appealing to our desire for simplicity (the simpler/easier times), our feelings of nostalgia for “the good old days” and/or our emotional connection with values of honesty and wholesomeness. This is the brand story that makes up public opinion. A good example of this archetype in use is Ivory Soap, and you can see and feel these values permeate the brand — from visual identity to photography to voice and messaging. We find that archetypes are a much truer representation of a brand than psychographics are, because they connect us as humans through common values, not just physical characteristics such as age, location or gender.So if brand marketing (branding) is the story, product marketing (advertising) is just one chapter or excerpt of the story. Catch the full interview here An exciting interview Fotis Georgiadis completed with Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO of the international PR and crisis management firm Red Banyan, is partially copied below.In a nutshell, how would you define the difference between brand marketing (branding) and product marketing (advertising)? Can you explain?There is a fundamental difference between how you create a transactional experience with an immediate call to action, which is the route most often pursued when advertising a product, versus branding. The mechanics of how you advertise is flexible, whereas with branding (where you are in essence also selling ideas or issues), you try to tell the story of what you sell and the story behind who is doing the selling. Branding requires organizations to build awareness around their product or offering while at the same time shaping how the public sees you.Can you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?As Simon Sinek says, “People don’t buy WHAT you do, they buy WHY you do it.” What that means is that people want to buy products or services from companies that they like and trust. Therefore, telling your story and creating affinity and brand loyalty over time will yield far greater results than making one transactional sale with the customer relationship based on an exchange of goods and services for a set price and nothing more, nothing less. Companies need to make sales to stay in business; it’s a critical piece but it cannot be the only one. They also need to pay close attention to how they articulate their brand and seek to build loyalty among their customers. Dig deeper into the Evan Nierman interview here Sometimes it takes downtime to really get the brand and image upgraded and re-energized. During this volatile period where companies have to shut down operations, could it be the right time for you?About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. 