Dreaming of a Bright Future, Dr. Rhonda Kalasho and Said Alievich Sit With Social Media Expert Candice Georgiadis

Dr. Rhonda Kalasho, DDS of GLO Modern Dental. Candice Georgiadis Said Alievich, owner of Platinum Transport, Founder & CEO of CBD brand called VVENERA

Their life history is one of turmoil, challenges & near death & yet, they dreamed big & made it happen after leaving everything behind & moving to America.

My father’s dogma, to always take the road that makes your feet tired, because that will be the road that defines your resilience the most.” — Dr. Rhonda Kalasho, DDS of GLO Modern Dental

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.Without dreams and goals that are deemed 'impossible' by others, Dr. Rhonda Kalasho and Said Alievich would not inspire nor push the boundaries of possibilities.Dr. Rhonda Kalasho, DDS of GLO Modern Dental, sat down with Candice Georgiadis to discuss their life and how it changed and molded them into the success story they are today. A portion of the interview is below:In your opinion, what do you think makes your company or organization stand out from the crowd?My dental office is an all female owed and operated office, or at least it started that way. Taking on the name GLO Modern Dental, GLO which was an acronym for Great Ladies of Modern Dentistry which is a dental practice with the reputation among the community that far exceeds the rest. We are most acclaimed for our genuinity in care, professionalism, nurturing demeanors, and our high quality of treatment. All members of my company are constantly honing in on their skill sets and advancing in their methodologies. All members are required, and encouraged to take continuing education courses to expand on what they know, and learn what they do not. Any patient treated by our team immediately shares the same sentiment, that they can feel the happiness among the team, that their treatment was exceptional, and the enthusiasm for the field is palpable.Ok, thank you for that. I’d like to jump to the main focus of this interview. Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?I worked several dental practices, both in the private and corporate sector. Every dental office generally operated the same way, and each one, that I came across at least, lacked ingenuity, dentists locked in the old world of dental materials and techniques. I wanted to be a sole practice owner, with a completely modern practice. I wanted to own a thriving practice in West Hollywood. Many from my hometown thought it was too competitive an area to be successful in, especially without a business partner, or any finances for that matter. Read the rest of the interview here Candice Georgiadis had the pleasure of interviewing Said Alievich, owner of Platinum Transport luxury car service and Founder & CEO of a health & wellness CBD brand called VVENERA, about fulfilling their dreams of success.In your opinion, what do you think makes your company or organization stand out from the crowd?My background and my personal journey are what have instilled a tremendous work ethic within myself which has led to the dedication, the vision, and most importantly the quality of VVENERA’s final product that we deliver to those who use our products.VVENERA strictly oversees the entire manufacturing process of our products to produce the nation’s premier line of industrial hemp derived Phyto Cannabinoids to use within our products. To attain this, VVENERA has partnered with subject matter experts in every vertical within the industry to ensure the delivery of perfectly sourced CBD products to its consumers. Our 3rd party testing and full compliance ensures that we’re not just keeping up with the standards but raising the bar.The mindset I have is I’m either “all in” or “I don’t waste my time.” With VVENERA, I’m all in every single day.Ok, thank you for that. I’d like to jump to the main focus of this interview. Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?I have always had people tell me that I couldn’t do it. Lots of people have doubted me along the way, sometimes making it seems impossible.For example, a few of my friends heard that I was planning to move to the U.S. to achieve my Engineering degree, and they’d constantly tell me how difficult it would be, and that I wouldn’t be able to make it. Every day, their voices would be in my head saying that I won’t make it and that I can’t make it, but that only made me stronger and I only used it as a motivation to prove them wrong.In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong?Now, I’m in the U.S. and officially an Engineer and I’m involved in multiple business ventures. Those people that didn’t believe in me at the time are actually friends of mine now, and they are very proud of my accomplishments and they give me a lot of credit for how far I’ve come.My advice for anyone that is going through a similar situation is to not give up no matter what, and to keep pushing and believing in yourself. Use those naysayers as motivation for yourself. Finish reading the complete interview here Dreaming of a bright future impacted many lives, including their own.About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. 