Bright Future Honoured with “Hong Kong Top Brand” Award

Bright Future puts the quality of life first and is committed to offering excellent health solutions to make every life healthier.

HONG KONG, CHINA, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Future has a long history of public trust and support. For first time, Bright Future is honored to be awarded the 2019 Hong Kong Top Brand Award presented by Hong Kong Brand Development Council for its high brand reputation (throughout Hong Kong, Mainland and Overseas ), distinctive business characteristics, innovation, quality, image, and for its commitment to environmental protection and social responsibility, which have contributed significantly to the development of Hong Kong.The award, which is based on above six criteria for preliminary screening, on-site assessment and a public poll conducted at the ‘Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo’ as well as interviews with the final judging panel. This award carries a high degree of credibility, demonstrating the company's continued efforts and achievements in brand development, products and services, and acknowledging that Bright Future’s outstanding performance in these areas is worthy of its reputation. “ We are especially delighted to receive the “Hong Kong Top Brand” award, as it shows that we are delivering on our brand promise. As a ‘Hong Kong Top Brand’, we will continue to enhance our brand performance and offer diverse perspectives on company’s latest developments for the public. We are committed to maintaining the quality of our products, so as to further strengthen confidence and gain high recognition in Bright Future and the pharmaceutical industry,” says Margo Tsang, COO of Bright Future Pharmaceutical Lab. Ltd.As is our vision: “brighter life better future”. Bright Future puts the quality of life first and is committed to offering excellent health solutions to make every life healthier. We continue to manufacture pharmaceutical products that are affordable and accessible to the general public, to a rigorous professional standard. With experience and capabilities in the entire pharmaceutical supply chain covering from R&D and large scale production to sales and distribution of prescription medications, OTC products and health functional products, which focused on skin health, pediatrics, respiratory and pain management.with a wide range product portfolio. Bright Future products are mainly family’s essential medicines in different formulations and dosage forms, catering to the health needs of people of all ages.By virtue of its high-quality and effective products, Bright Future has been named the No. 1 brand for nine consecutive years in the Chinese hospital dermatological market, highly respected by doctors and patients alike. We strive to fulfill our purpose across four continents with our 4 R&D centres, 4 manufacturing sites, and 12 sales network. With experience and capabilities in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medications, OTC products and health functional products, we ensure our pipeline is working optimally to deliver quality, life-improving and life-saving pharmaceutical products and services to everyone.



