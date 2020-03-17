SpaDash On-Demand Haircut Model Enables Social Distancing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Haircut Safety

The best course of action is to avoid areas with prolonged exposure to others. Barbershops, hair salons and other areas with a large number of people should be avoided to be safer.” — Dr. Richard White

AUSTIN, TX, USA, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpaDash, an Austin-based start-up focused on providing a unique on-demand haircut delivery service, supports the current federal CDC recommendations for “social distancing” as a means of slowing the spread of the Coronavirus in the Austin community.

SpaDash customers can order a hair care service provided in their home or office by a state-licensed professional. One area of concern for the spread of Coronavirus and other flu-like viruses, is exposure in public areas to others contaminated. Barbershops, hair salons and other businesses that have waiting areas are prime regions to be in close proximity for an extended period of time to someone that may be infected.



Dr. Richard A. White, B.S., M.S., Ph.D., in Chemistry, Biochemistry and Celluar and Molecular Biology. who completed a 5-year postdoctoral fellowship at Mayo Graduate School of Medicine said, “Coronavirus and exposure to it comes through contact with those infected, much like Influenza. The best course of action is to avoid areas with prolonged exposure to others who may be carriers. Barbershops, hair salons and any other areas with a large number of people waiting should be avoided to be safer.”

SpaDash announced this week that a portion of each hair care service will be donated to the CDC Foundation, an independent nonprofit and the sole entity created by Congress to mobilize philanthropic and private-sector resources to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's critical health protection work.

The law in Texas passed September 1, 2019 that allows these services to be performed outside of brick-and-mortar locations if scheduled through an electronic service such as SpaDash’s app. Customers can select the location they wish to receive their haircut or styling, select providers available in their location and choose the time available for their appointment.

At the time of a customer’s appointment, a SpaDash Pro arrives at the desired location, and conducts a health screening to ensure a safe environment. This safety precaution includes using a sanitized forehead thermometer on the client to avoid contact with someone with a fever. The provider puts down on the ground a one-time-use, sanitized hair tarp to collect any hair and sets up a full salon station, complete with a lighted mirror. After the appointment is complete, the SpaDash Pro cleans the area and sanitizes their equipment with a bleach solution commonly used by infectious disease laboratories in their decontamination protocols.

About SpaDash, Inc.

SpaDash, Inc. was founded and is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and is the leader in on-demand haircut delivery services in the state of Texas. The revolutionary app joyfully provides quick, quality haircuts to men, women and children at their location, so they can save and spend their time doing the things they love. All of the software technology of SpaDash was built in Austin. Busy professionals, parents of children and seniors with travel limitations are the primary beneficiaries of the mobile barber and haircuts offering.



Haircut Delivery Available in Austin, Texas



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.