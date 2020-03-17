PSS UROLOGY Announces Unique Bipolar Resection Compatibility with the Medtronic ValleyLab™ FT10 Advanced Energy Platform
In an exciting new development, PSS Urology now offers the only Urology compatible bipolar electrodes for the proven ValleyLab™ FT10 electrosurgical generator from Medtronic. The ValleyLab™ FT10 is now optimized for bipolar resection; in vitro testing and patient evaluations conducted by PSS Urology demonstrate superior performance with our Quick-Fire™ Bipolar Electrodes. Please see the procedural video below showing superb cutting, coagulation, vaporization and hemostasis of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with our SuperNOMA™ Large Loop and HEMI™ Vaporization Electrode.
Urology customers are no longer locked into one platform for bipolar resection. PSS Urology provides significant savings and excellent clinical outcomes while maintaining surgeon preference. PSS Urology Quick-Fire™ Bipolar Electrodes are the only bipolar electrodes on the market with an exclusive warranty and extensive liability coverage. PSS Urology offers a complete family of Quick-Fire Bipolar Electrodes with excellent options for all prostate and bladder resection procedures with significant clinical advantages. PSS Urology is constantly striving to improve performance - please be sure to ask about our Gen II Bipolar Electrodes and our other excellent Urology products. https://www.pssurology.com/
PSS Urology SuperNOMA™ Large Loop and HEMI™ Vaporization Electrode with ValleyLab™ FT10
