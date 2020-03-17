PSS UROLOGY Announces Unique Bipolar Resection Compatibility with the Medtronic ValleyLab™ FT10 Advanced Energy Platform

PSS Urology SuperNOMA™ Large Loop PSS Urology HEMI™ Vaporization Electrode

Urologists state that PSS Urology bipolar electrodes and the ValleyLab™ FT10 show superior performance." said Traves Brady, CEO of PSS Urology. "They often note reduced procedure time as well.” — Traves Brady, CEO, PSS Urology

USA, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quick-Fire™ Bipolar Electrodes for Urology were first launched by PSS Urology in 2016, offering enhanced technology and compatibility with Olympus, Karl Storz and Richard Wolf bipolar resectoscope systems. With an outstanding track record of excellent clinical outcomes and tremendous value, PSS Urology is enjoying rapid adoption in hospitals and surgery centers all over the country. PSS Urology is also gaining significant traction with group purchasing organizations who report tremendous savings vs. competitors.In an exciting new development, PSS Urology now offers the only Urology compatible bipolar electrodes for the proven ValleyLab™ FT10 electrosurgical generator from Medtronic. The ValleyLab™ FT10 is now optimized for bipolar resection; in vitro testing and patient evaluations conducted by PSS Urology demonstrate superior performance with our Quick-Fire™ Bipolar Electrodes. Please see the procedural video below showing superb cutting, coagulation, vaporization and hemostasis of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with our SuperNOMA™ Large Loop and HEMI™ Vaporization Electrode.Urology customers are no longer locked into one platform for bipolar resection. PSS Urology provides significant savings and excellent clinical outcomes while maintaining surgeon preference. PSS Urology Quick-Fire™ Bipolar Electrodes are the only bipolar electrodes on the market with an exclusive warranty and extensive liability coverage. PSS Urology offers a complete family of Quick-Fire Bipolar Electrodes with excellent options for all prostate and bladder resection procedures with significant clinical advantages. PSS Urology is constantly striving to improve performance - please be sure to ask about our Gen II Bipolar Electrodes and our other excellent Urology products. https://www.pssurology.com/

PSS Urology SuperNOMA™ Large Loop and HEMI™ Vaporization Electrode with ValleyLab™ FT10



