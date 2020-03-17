David Tutera Experience 2020 Postponed Due To COVID-19

It is quite an interesting period of time we are all living through right now; due to the Corvid-19 virus and it's spread worldwide we have postponed DTE 2020.

Surround yourself with people who think you are great… because you are.” — David Tutera

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we are focused on creating an environment where everyone feels safe and welcome, and so due to the unknown possibilities with the COVID-19 virus, the planned David Tutera Experience for Event Industry professionals from around the world has been postponed to the new dates of August 17, 18 and 19, 2020. The DTE team is focused on making sure the time attendees spend together is filled with education, experiences and emotion in a place where all, together can and will feel special! The DTE team promises that each night will move you emotionally as David has created for you events that are truly unique and one of a kind. We assure you that each day is filled with educational moments you will carry into your businesses, your personal successes and your GROWTH. I invite you with caring open arms and with a trusting open heart.

Life brings us moments where we have to think; we have to understand, and we have to be ready to step not only into the unknown. We look forward to being able to come back together in August, and until then share this message of encouragement to all: Everyday regardless of what is happening we step foot into the unknown. Do you fear it, do you embrace it, do you try to plan for it? How do you enter it? Just sit back for a moment and ponder those thoughts before continuing….Who are you? Who do you see yourself, what qualities do you like and want more of in yourself as a person? Can you envision your best and strongest self? If you want to step into the unknown of daily life and have at least some control of the outcome than I invite you to envision your best and strongest self, see yourself for that wonderful and amazing person you are and step foot into that unknown as that PERSON. Lead with love and positivity as you take your next steps. It will be GREAT, it will be LIVING and okay yes sometimes things will go wrong or be bad, but things also will go right and do you know what, when they go right they will go GREAT because you are stepping forward as your best-self! Doing your best work! Being the best human you can be! You will feel better, you will do better and you will make a GREAT IMPACT! So Envision how your best-self looks, acts and feels and then step into each day and moment as that PERSON!!!!!!

We look forward to greeting you at our Opening Night event!

A night of inspiration and beauty



