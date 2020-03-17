Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics™ announces issuance of U.S. Patent for the GEO Nitinol Staple System.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics (GEO) a developer of RFID technology, medical devices, and software solutions in the healthcare industry announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent 10,588,628 entitled Bone Staple Insertion Tool and Related Method. Specifically, this issuance protects sterile packaging of a bone staple in combination with a staple inserter.

“This is one of several patents that GEO has added to its arsenal. The revenue opportunity for a pre-packaged, sterile, nitinol staple and inserter system is tremendous and we believe that GEO has the most unique and efficient solution in the market,” said Michael Simpson, GEO’s Chief Executive Officer. “Having this system RFID-tracked inside the GEO CART adds additional opportunity to increase patient safety and lower healthcare costs.”

GEO launched the Nitinol Staple System in 2019 and its subsequent top line growth has been significant. Surgeon feedback on the staple’s efficacy and effectiveness has been overwhelmingly positive and it has already garnered a number of approvals within health systems throughout the United States.



