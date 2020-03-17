CloudChomp Announces Their Partnership with Mission

CloudChomp announces the addition of Mission to their new C3 Partner Program

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudChomp, Inc. , a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), announces their partnership with Mission , a managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Earlier this month, CloudChomp announced their new C3 Partner Program, a network of partners that are committed to maximizing AWS migration outcomes for customers and Mission is a valuable addition to the program. The partnership will allow CloudChomp and Mission customers to use both services in order to plan and execute their migrations as well as continually optimize assets post-migration. The integration between CloudChomp and Mission will allow customers to take advantage of the reduction in cloud spend and the time it takes to migrate their workloads to AWS. Additionally, customers will have the benefit of two teams of experts guiding them at every stage of the migration process.CloudChomp assists customers in the first stage of the migration process by helping them build a comprehensive AWS migration plan, allowing them to see what their Total Cost of Ownership will be and calculate their migration bubble and licensing costs. The Mission suite of Managed Cloud Services and their AWS certified engineers will then turn customers’ migration plans into migration actions that further reduce cloud spend and allow them to continually optimize active instances and monitor assets for security risks.“Having successfully produced multiple AWS migrations assessments with the talented team at Mission, we have worked to formalize our partnership to ensure greater standardization to ensure optimization is injected into the migration process for each and every customer we both serve. With AWS as our common partner, we are striving to provide the finest experience possible for customers looking to migrate to AWS in order to reduce friction, decrease project timelines, and finally reduce costs,” said David Pulaski, CloudChomp CEO.“Harnessing the increasingly vast power of the AWS Cloud to achieve lasting and cost-effective business transformation requires carefully applied technical and strategic expertise,” Ted Stuart, Chief Revenue Officer, Mission. “We’re proud to partner with CloudChomp to combine their comprehensive migration planning capabilities with our hands-on AWS migration acumen and experience. Working with CloudChomp enables more businesses to achieve efficient and successful migrations to AWS, as well as ongoing cost and performance optimization.”As a leader in migration planning and discovery tools, CloudChomp provides customers the ability to make data driven decisions using live utilization data based on actual and precise information. CloudChomp’s CC Analyzer simplifies and automates discovery and TCO-based analysis, providing highly accurate projected savings as well as potential migration paths based on the level of complexity and estimated cost of their migration. Additionally, CC Analyzer offers an in-app license manager for SQL and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, as well as application discovery, dependency mapping and a statement of work calculator. On average, CC Analyzer is able to show their customers a 41% savings over traditional lift and shift strategies.Mission is a proven expert in AWS consulting, migrations, cloud management and optimization. The AWS Premier Partner also holds several AWS Competencies, including those for DevOps, Microsoft Workloads, Healthcare and Life Sciences. Mission’s Managed AWS Cloud enables customers to have access to expert AWS account configuration, constant monitoring, comprehensive routine maintenance, and next-gen AWS managed services – empowering customers to stop managing their cloud and start leveraging it.About CloudChompCloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.About MissionMission is a trusted managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn.

