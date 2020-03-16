Methanol a Safe and Efficient Automotive Fuel, New Reports Find

Today, the Methanol Institute (MI) released two new reports on the use of methanol as a safe, efficient and clean alternative fuel for cars, trucks and buses

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS Inspire has prepared a report for the Methanol Institute titled “Methanol: Properties and Uses,” providing an explanation of the main physical and chemical properties of methanol, as well as how these properties affect the different types of existing internal combustion engines in the market.The report provides a summary of an analysis of physical properties of 19 samples of gasoline and methanol, as well as co-solvents ethanol, methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) and tertbutyl alcohol (TBA) in different blending ratios. In total, 203 properties were analyzed in the laboratory, for a total of nearly 4,000 tests. The report validates the technical feasibility of methanol fuels and includes a review of the existing literature and scientific evidence on the use of methanol as a fuel.Future Fuel Strategies has prepared a primer report for the MI titled, “Methanol: A Future-Proof Fuel,” offering a status report and overview of methanol and its current uses in vehicle transportation fuels and its role in future fuels as well. Increasingly, methanol is being used around the world in several innovative applications to meet growing demand for energy, particularly in transport. The primer presents methanol’s fuel quality benefits, addresses concerns about the use of methanol, the history of methanol blending in fuels, and its future potential as a renewable fuel capable of significantly reducing CO2 emissions.As noted in these two reports, low levels of methanol can be blended with gasoline and used in the existing fleet of vehicles. Mid-level blends of methanol as high octane fuels can provide potential efficiency gains of 40-45%, significantly greater than typical 25-30% gains from turbocharged diesel engines or hybrid vehicles, and at a much more affordable cost. Neat methanol can also be used in optimized vehicles as a substitute for either gasoline or diesel fuel in both spark-ignition and combustion-ignition engines.“Taken together, these new reports provide compelling evidence that methanol can be used safely in today’s cars, trucks and buses,” said MI CEO Gregory Dolan. “As a fuel, methanol can also enable significant efficiency and environmental benefits for the automotive sector, including pathways to net carbon neutral transport.”These reports are available for free download on MI's website HERE About MIThe Methanol Institute serves as the trade association for the global methanol industry. SGS Inspire is a data and information service that provides expertise in the areas of fuel quality, vehicle emissions, energy and transportation. Future Fuel Strategies provides market and policy intelligence with a unique insight and analysis drawn from a global network in the fuels industry.



