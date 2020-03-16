Shipment Visibility Provider Sixfold Releases Free Live Border Congestion Map in COVID-19 Crisis

Wolfgang Worner, Sixfold's CEO

Unique solution for supply chains, retailers and logistics service providers to gain real-time information on border waiting times across Europe

Sixfold brought its developers together to build this live map and do our part in helping Europe’s supply chains and their customers to better plan for provision delays resulting from Coronavirus” — Wolfgang Worner, Sixfold's CEO

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading shipment visibility provider Sixfold today announces that it has published a free live map of border crossing times for trucks which can be accessed at sixfold.com/covid-19. Sixfold took this initiative to help all involved in Europe’s supply chains to understand expected delays in receiving shipments as a result of the increasing number of border checks due to the Coronavirus crisis.

Sixfold’s day-to-day mission is to provide its customers - globally acting manufacturers, retailers and logistics service providers - with real-time and predictive visibility over their shipments. The firm helps them to know precisely where their shipments are, when they are arriving at their own facilities or customers' doorsteps and, crucially, whether there are problems or delays from border checks.

“During the last weekend of the increasing Coronavirus-related lockdown of Europe, Sixfold brought its developers together to build this live map and do our part in helping Europe’s supply chains and their customers to better plan for provision delays resulting from the growing Coronavirus pandemic,” says Wolfgang Worner, Sixfold’s CEO.

He adds: “Everyone who has a practical use for this live map can access it for free. If you are working in supply chains and this helps you get your goods to where they need to be with shorter delays – here you go. If you are a carrier or truck driver hauling food, this is for you. If you are a government official or a journalist and have some use for it, please use it.”

Read more about the live map here: [https://sixfold.com/news/covid-19-impact-on-logistics-sixfold-publishes-real-time-information-on-border-delays] and access it for free here: sixfold.com/covid-19. Please also feel free to share the link to anyone who has use for it and contact us at covid19@sixfold.com in case of questions.

About Sixfold

Sixfold is one of Europe’s leading real-time logistics visibility platforms for the supply chain. Shippers and carriers seamlessly integrate their transport management systems with the Sixfold visibility platform to know where their shipments are and when they will arrive with minimal manual work from either of the parties. The platform aggregates data from all telematics systems into one data stream giving true end-to-end visibility of shipments. The Sixfold platform has powerful AI capabilities and singularly predicts delays and provides proactive alerts on any shipment delays. Up to Euros 500 million of goods are monitored by Europe’s supply chains each day using the Sixfold platform enabling customers and shippers to gain business advantage and to better plan operations. Sixfold supports customers in more than 25 European languages and data distributed on its platform is totally secure and GDPR compliant. Visit www.sixfold.com

Ends



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.