5 PR-Survival Tips for Businesses Challenged By Coronavirus COVID-19

During the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, small-business owners should utilize good-sense public relations and marketing tactics

Recognizing the needs of others, and addressing those needs, is the purest form of public relations – and will benefit all concerned when the spread of the virus is no longer an issue.” — Barton Horowitz, President of Relevant Public Relations LLC

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite the anxiety and strain placed upon commercial operations in the midst of the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, small-business owners might sustain – or even grow – their enterprises through this challenging period. This could be accomplished by utilizing a variety of public relations tactics.“Public relations is a strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organizations and their publics,” as defined by the Public Relations Society of America.The building of such relationships doesn’t need to pause as a result of the Coronavirus. Rather than stopping, consider nurturing such alliances by embracing the following public relations tips for surviving COVID-19’s impact on your business.1) FOCUS ON CUSTOMER NEEDSWhether your enterprise is business-to-consumer or business-to-business, don’t let the barrage of Coronavirus news distract you from your dedication to customer service.Your clients likely are as unsettled as you are, so your unwavering attention to their needs will serve to re-emphasize your reliability and professionalism – even in difficult times. Recognizing the needs of others, and addressing those needs, is the purest form of public relations – and will benefit all concerned when the spread of the virus is no longer an issue.2) REMAIN VISIBLEDon’t drop the ball on your public relations and marketing efforts. If you avidly used social media and other forms of digital exposure as a marketing vehicle for your business, continue doing so.3) SHARE INFORMATION CAUTIOUSLYMake sure the news you share is valid. For example, don’t share Facebook posts, or retweet Twitter comments about Coronavirus, unless you’re absolutely certain the source of information is valid. This holds true for forwarding emails, as well. Sharing wrong information can reflect badly on your brand.For health information and updates, it’s best to refer to federal, state and local resources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , Corona-specific web pages of the Office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the Office of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio , as well as the Small Business Administration (SBA) for information regarding Disaster Assistance Loans for Small Businesses Impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19).4) BE PROACTIVEIf you are currently working with a public relations firm, keep the lines of communications flowing and reach out for advice. Business news can be extremely time-sensitive, and a seasoned publicist can assist with protecting your reputation and building your brand, even in the most challenging times.5) KEEP SOCIALIZINGMake sure you continue to network, despite restrictions on large gatherings. If in-person meet-and-greets are not feasible, correspond with colleagues and clients through other mutually acceptable forms of communications – email, texts and/or phone calls.About Relevant Public Relations LLCFounded by award-winning business journalist Barton Horowitz, Relevant Public Relations LLC (Relevant PR) is the highest-rated multimedia public relations and digital-marketing firm based in Staten Island, N.Y.Relevant Public Relations works on behalf of banking and financial experts; law firms; healthcare facilities and medical practices; insurance companies; real estate agencies; restaurants; professional and trade organizations; nonprofits; technology firms, and other businesses within a wide range of industries.As “America’s Journalist-Empowered PR & Digital Marketing Firm,” Relevant Public Relations is among the leading real estate PR firms in New York City, and the predominate media liaison of the real estate industry in Staten Island, N.Y., where it serves as the exclusive public relations representative of the Staten Island Board of Realtors(SIBOR) and the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service.Relevant Public Relations is available online at www.RelevantPR.com and may be reached at 718-682-1509, or via email: info@RelevantPR.com. “Like” Relevant Public Relations, LLC on Facebook.Media Contact: Barton HorowitzRelevant Public Relations, LLCHeadquarters: 718 682 1509Mobile: 917 715 8761Email: BHorowitz@RelevantPR.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.