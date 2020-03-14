West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christina Lambert Announces Over 35 Major Endorsements in Re-Election Campaign

Christina Lambert, City Commissioner, District 5

Lambert’s Experience, Leadership & Community Initiatives Earn Endorsements From Palm Beach Post and Several Organizations

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christina Lambert, West Palm Beach (WPB) City Commissioner, District 5, today announces endorsements by trusted community and business leaders, as well as the Palm Beach Post, for her re-election campaign. The municipal election will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Lambert was first elected in March 2018, and she currently serves as City Commission President. Lambert has taken the lead on policies that have successfully reduced crime citywide, increased funding and partnerships to address homelessness, protected our neighborhoods and water supply, and the city has invested in new technology to better track citizen inquiries and make government more responsive. She’s also used her executive experience to manage the budget and keep taxes low.

Congresswoman Lois Frankel endorsed Lambert saying,“Christina has the passion, vision, and work ethic we need in local government. Christina is a proven progressive leader that works every day to improve the quality of life of all the residents of West Palm Beach.”

Congressman Alcee Hastings said, “Christina Lambert has brought a new perspective and fresh ideas to West Palm Beach. That is why we need to keep Commissioner Lambert’s leadership on the West Palm Beach City Commission. She understands our strength lies in our diversity and the value of creating opportunities for everyone to succeed.”

Palm Beach County Mayor Mack Bernard said, “Commissioner Lambert and I have worked side by side on critical issues facing West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County. She is a leader who is focused on finding solutions that benefit our community. I am proud to endorse her re-election to the West Palm Beach City Commission.”

Erica Whitfield, Palm Beach County School Board, District 4, said, “Christina worked through the foundation to support students, teachers, and education initiatives across Palm Beach County. Under her leadership, Red Apple Supplies launched to become one of the foundation’s most successful public-private partnerships. In her short time on the City Commission, Christina has facilitated better dialogue between City Hall and residents. She has taken the same approach in strengthening the partnership between the City and the Palm Beach County School District because better communication means better results.”

David Smith, Southend resident, Former City Commissioner said, “It is clear that Christina works for all the neighborhoods. She is engaging, honest, inclusive and listens, which is what one ought to expect from an elected official…I have watched Christina on the Commission and fully believe she is working for our neighborhoods and represents ALL of the districts well.”

Commissioner Christina Lambert’s endorsements include:

*Public Safety: WPB Association of Firefighters; PBC Police Benevolent Association

*National and State Legislative Leaders: Congresswoman Lois Frankel; Congressman Alcee Hastings; Fmr. Congressman Patrick Murphy; State Senator Bobby Powell, State Representative David Silvers

*Palm Beach County Leaders: PBC Mayor Dave Kerner; PBC Commissioner Mack Bernard; PBC Commissioner Gregg Weiss; PBC Commissioner Robert Weinroth; PBC School *Boardmember Chuck Shaw; PBC School Boardmember Erica Whitfield, PBC School Boardmember Debra Robinson

*Local Leaders: WPB Mayor Keith James; Fmr. WPB Mayor Jeri Muoio; WPB Commissioner Cory Neering; WPB Commissioner Kelly Shoaf; WPB Commissioner Joe Peduzzi; WPB *Commissioner-Elect Christy Fox; Fmr. West Palm Beach Commissioner Sylvia Moffett; Fmr. West Palm Beach Commissioner Ike Robinson; Fmr. West Palm Beach Commissioner *David Smith; Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores; Westlake Vice Mayor Katrina Long-Robinson; Lake Worth Vice-Mayor Andy Amoroso; Lake Worth City Commissioner Omari Hardy; *Jupiter Town Councilman Ilan Kaufer; Village of Wellington Vice-Mayor Michael Napoleone, Riviera Beach Councilman Doug Lawson

*Business Leaders: Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS; Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; Palm Beach County Economic Council PAC

*Community Leaders: PBC Human Rights Council Voters Alliance; Equality Florida; Palm Beach-Treasure Coast AFL-CIO; SEIU Florida; HOLA TV

