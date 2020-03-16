NYSAR Selects Wise Agent as its preferred Real Estate CRM Partner

NYSAR Selects Wise Agent as its Preferred CRM Partner

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Albany, NY-based New York State Association of REALTORS® has named Wise Agent as it’s preferred CRM partner. NYSAR, an organization representing more than 59,000 of New York State’s real estate professionals, provides a variety of benefits including legislative and legal representation, educational programs, and a code of professional standards. The newly announced partnership will now bring it’s members the robust Real Estate CRM solution.

Wise Agent is a very powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent helps REALTORS® become more efficient, giving them the opportunity to save time and make more money.

NYSAR members will also have access to Wise Agent’s robust marketing suite, including Landing Pages, Video Text Messaging, and Property Flyers. Wise Agent also provides a Real Estate Postcard solution, Goal & Commission Trackers, and Transaction Management.

“We are excited to bring to our members the multi-faceted platforms that Wise Agent offers,” said NYSAR CEO Duncan MacKenzie.

Founded in 1905, The New York State Association of REALTORS® goal is to assist the association’s members in conducting their business successfully and ethically. NYSAR engages with industry partners and consumers in order to create timely programs and services that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving marketplace.

“Wise Agent and NYSAR have found ourselves to be aligned in our goals to provide agents with the most up-to-date technology that any agent can utilize to grow and nourish relationships. We’re excited about the future with NYSAR and all of its members”, Brandon Wise, CEO of Wise Agent.

About Wise Agent:

Wise Agent is the most powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform available today. Combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to all of the other most used real estate technology companies in the industry giving real estate professionals one system to run their entire business on. The result is Wise Agent helps REALTORS® save time and make more money with less stress.

Wise Agent is based out of the quiet and serene town of Fountain Hills, AZ.

To learn more about Wise Agent, visit www.wiseagent.com



