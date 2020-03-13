American Receivable recognized as Best Factoring Company for Six years running

American Receivable Corp., a leading national factoring company, has been named as The Best Factoring Companies of 2020 by business.com.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Receivable Corp., a leading national factoring company, has been named as The Best Factoring Companies of 2020 by business.com. This is the sixth year running that American Receivable has been recognized for this honor, as well as for their dedication to providing high quality service to the industry.

With over 40 years of experience working in factoring and accounts receivable, American Receivable Corp. is proof that hard, honest work can create long lasting success.

“American Receivable is an excellent service with fast turnarounds, no monthly minimums and great customer support. It is the best factoring service for small businesses.” Business.com writes, and their testimonials back this statement up. Many businesses around the world of all sizes use their services, and have worked with them for both long term, and short term working relationships.

“This is a great honor,” said Jack Stieber, President of American Receivable Corp., “The award was really earned by our team. Our commitment to helping companies grow is reflected by being named Best Factoring Company for six years in a row.” Over the last several years American Receivable Corp. has implemented a program to streamline their service while making the process even more transparent.

In implementing this process, they can ensure that they are able to understand and meet their client’s needs and establish an equal conversation to help them meet their cashflow needs to grow their businesses.

The better informed a businessowner is, the more they are able to benefit their company and ensure that they are best utilizing a factoring service. American Receivable doesn’t establish long term contracts, nor does it require all invoices to be handed over for factoring. Their interest is in providing a service that is beneficial and stress free.

All of this is because American Receivable doesn’t just want your business, they want to create a healthy working partnership that can help businesses in the long term. Even in the event that leads to no longer need their services, the team will ensure that you are better poised for success.

This has become an incredible benefit for owners of rapidly growing businesses who need to capitalize on opportunities. American Receivable has been able to meet this financing call and ensure that these startups and expansions can meet their full potential. Coupled with unlimited maximum amounts on financed receivables, companies can continue to grow at the pace they have been.

Their form of providing working capital also provides a way to grow that is not available through traditional bank loans and does so without putting undue stress upon businessowners. If factoring is not right for the company, they have often advised in ways to secure funding necessary, further building their reputation as honest and upstanding as their fiscal practices.

For companies that have had issues with profitability, American Receivable also has worked with clients in reorganizing efforts to ease the operational stress of cash management and get a business back on the road of profitability.

A recent example of this was from a health company that was having issues with their growth exceeding their cashflow pacing. As this is a leading cause of business failure, American receivable was able to pinpoint how they could help and worked with them to purchase their invoices and get them back on the path of profit.

All of these things are done with the ability to ensure that businesses are not creating unmanageable debt or sacrificing ownership of their own ownership. Clients keep total control, and the team is always available to take questions and help provide better understanding if there is confusion.

In their decades of business, American Receivable has never sacrificed their core values. Transparent communication, honest information, and a fast turnaround on funding has made the foundation for why the company has been ranked as the best factoring company for so many years in a row.

Since 1978 American Receivable Corporation has provided factoring for small and medium enterprises. Providing their clients with cashflow and expertise to help grow their business, they have helped many businesses succeed. Owned and managed by the original founders, American Receivable Corp. understands the demands and pressures of running a business and will put their factoring company to work for you so that you don’t have to worry about cashflow and can get back to focusing on growth.



