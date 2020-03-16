AV Costar Expands ConteraIP® Megapixel Camera Series

The ConteraIP family expands with new NDAA-compliant models The expanded ConteraIP NDAA-compliant megapxiel camera family AV Costar, a Costar Company, stacked version logo

We’ve taken the most in-demand form factors from our proven single, dual, and multi-sensor camera families to bring them to NDAA-compliant ConteraIP” — Brad Donaldson, VP, Product Development

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- New NDAA-Compliant Single, Dual, & Multi-Sensor Cameras Added to Growing Family Arecont Vision Costar (AV Costar), an industry leader in IP-based megapixel camera technology and video surveillance solutions, has unveiled multiple high performance cameras for the ConteraIP® megapixel (MP) series. The four new models build upon the high performance, superior image quality, outstanding reliability, ease of installation, and competitive pricing that are the hallmarks of ConteraIP.“We’ve taken the most in-demand form factors from our proven MegaIPsingle, dual, and multi-sensor camera families to bring similar choices to our expanding ConteraIP series,” said Brad Donaldson, Vice President of Product Development. “ConteraIP will now address an even wider variety of challenging customer requirements as these new NDAA-compliant cameras roll out in coming weeks.”- ConteraIP MicroDome LXThe newly unveiled ConteraIP MicroDome LX offers customers the choice of indoor ultra-low profile flush mount models for discreet surveillance or compact surface mount versions for indoor/outdoor use. Indoor models feature a built-in microphone, while the outdoor MicroDome LX includes integrated IR illuminators. All MicroDome LX cameras deliver up to 30fps of megapixel video and include a motorized remote focus lens for rapid setup, with choice of 1080p (2.1MP) or 5MP resolution.- ConteraIP MicroDome Duo LXThe new ConteraIP MicroDome Duo LX offers twin, independent domes with motorized remote focus lens, each capable of up to 30fps of megapixel video. The Duo is ideal for indoor/outdoor applications such as coverage of hallways, walkways, and corners, or for monitoring ATMs or POS terminals where a 4-sensor Omni or panoramic camera may not be suitable.The compact platform brings models with 4 (2x1080p), 10 (2x5MP), or 16 (2x8MP) megapixel resolution choices, each with twin remote focus motorized lenses.- ConteraIP Omni LXAV Costar continues to build upon its legacy of surveillance industry leadership in adjustable-view multi-sensor models with the unveiling of the new ConteraIP Omni LX. The highly flexible remote-focus camera series offers 4 high resolution megapixel sensors with motorized remote focus lenses for easy installation and setup.Omni LX offers the choice of 8 (4x1080p) or 20 (4x5MP) megapixel resolution with the customer’s choice of interchangeable lenses. Each sensor can be adjusted to the perfect individual view then remotely focused. The Omni LX delivers up to 360-degrees of non-stop coverage of virtually any scene for complete situational awareness. The Omni LX reduces complexity and cost, using a single PoE IP cable, IP address, and VMS license (on most VMS systems) instead of multiples of each being required for individual single-sensor cameras.- The ConteraIP SeriesConteraIP cameras offer enhanced WDR up to 120db for varied lighting conditions, NightView™ low light technology, and H.265 with SnapStream+™ & M-JPEG support. Other common features are high frame rates, defog technology, on screen display, MicroSD card support (most models), and multi-streaming capability.Just as in the entire MegaIP camera family, all four of the new ConteraIP models include both NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act H. R. 2500) and ONVIF compliance, plus are IP66 environmental and IK10 impact resistance rated.With the addition of these newest megapixel models, the ConteraIP series covers an even wider range of surveillance system needs. Existing ConteraIP models include the compact single sensor 360-degree Fisheye Panoramic with built-in microphone, plus two award-winning multi-sensor cameras: the 4-sensor 180-degree Panoramic with integrated IR and the Omni LX Remote Setup, which features 4 remotely positioned and focused motorized sensors for the ultimate ease of installation and configuration with non-stop surveillance across up to 360 degrees of coverage.The ConteraIP family further includes single-sensor ConteraIP Indoor Dome and award-winning indoor/outdoor Micro Bullet, Bullet, and standard Outdoor Dome models. EX series Bullet and Dome models complete the ConteraIP lineup, offering choice of standard and optional advanced analytics.To see the newest ConteraIP series in action, please visit the Costar booth, #8045, at ISC West 2020 , now rescheduled to July 20-22 in the Sands Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV. Learn more by viewing the Contera New Product Release Guide at https://tinyurl.com/rgq7jcj , or visit the ConteraIP family interactive landing page at https://tinyurl.com/yx8jb6er . Learn more about AV Costar anytime by visiting www.avcostar.com , by calling +1.818.937.0700, or by email your questions or requests to avsales@arecontvision.com.# # #ABOUT USArecont Vision Costar, LLC (AV Costar or AVC), a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is a leading US-based manufacturer of video surveillance solutions for banking, education, healthcare, retail, and other demanding markets. AV Costar offers the award-winning Total Video Solution™ composed of advanced MegaIP& ConteraIPsingle-, dual, and multi-sensor megapixel cameras, cyber-secure cloud-enabled ConteraVMS(video management system), ConteraWS(recurring revenue producing web services), and ConteraCMR(cloud-managed video recorders) for traditional and cloud-based video surveillance solutions.CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThe Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws. 