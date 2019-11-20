Arecont Vision Costar Brings Home Security Industry Award from ISC East

AV Costar's SurroundVideo Omni SX takes home Homeland Security Award Award-winning AVC SurroundVideo Omni SX Arecont Vision Costar, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arecont Vision Costar (AVC), the industry leader in IP-based megapixel camera technology and video surveillance solutions, announces that its newest SurroundVideoseries camera, the Omni SX, has received an important industry award. The ASTORS Homeland Security Award was presented to AVC at a banquet event and ceremony hosted by American Security Today during ISC East, held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York, NY.The industry award was accepted by AVC’s VP of Americas Sales, Kyle Parker, while participating in the November 20th & 21st security event. Arecont Vision Costar is exhibiting the award-winning Omni SX camera & other new products that compose the company’s cloud-surveillance-enabled Total Video Solution™ from booth #252.“All of us at Arecont Vision Costar are extremely honored to have received this important Homeland Security Award recognition from American Security Today,” said Mr. Parker. “The new ConteraIP® Omni SX brings improved image quality and reliability enhancements built into right into the design, benefiting both installers and end users.”The Omni SX was first unveiled at ISC West in Las Vegas, NV in April of this year. The camera is the newest member of the Made in USA SurroundVideo Omni family which pioneered adjustable view, multi-sensor cameras for the industry beginning in 2014. It is a low profile, compact indoor/outdoor dome camera available at either 12 or 20 Megapixel (MP), featuring four sensors mounted in individual motorized gimbals that can be pointed in any direction for ideal scene coverage, then remotely focused after the bubble is installed.Important Omni SX features include enhanced WDR (wide dynamic range) & mechanical IR cut filters for day/night use, H.264 and SnapStream™ technology for reduced bandwidth without loss of image quality, and the highest projected reliability yet of any adjustable-view multi-sensor camera. Full integration with the cloud-enabled ConteraVMSis complemented by ONVIF compliance and MegaLab™ validation for participating 3rd party VMS systems.The ASTORS award is the second industry recognition received by the Omni SX. The camera was first unveiled at ISC West in April, receiving a 2019 Government Security Award (or “Govie”), presented by 1105 Media & Security Today Magazine.See the award-winning Omni SX series and the Total Video Solution during ISC East 2019 in booth 252 at the Javits Convention Center, or learn more online anytime at https://tinyurl.com/y2zkb4ge



