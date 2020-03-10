New AV Costar Omni Camera Recognized with Two Industry Awards

Two 2020 industry awards for new ConteraIP Omni LX Remote Setup camera AV Costar ConteraIP Omni LX Remote Setup camera AV Costar, a Costar Company, logo

The new ConteraIP® Omni LX Remote Setup camera has been recognized by both Security Today Magazine & Secure Campus Magazine with individual product awards

The market for multi-sensor cameras that the company launched has matured, & it’s very exciting that our newest cameras continue to receive recognition for their unique capabilities & features” — Jeff N Whitney, VP Marketing, AV Costar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arecont Vision Costar (AV Costar), an industry leader in IP-based megapixel camera technology and video surveillance solutions, will receive two security industry awards for the new adjustable view, omnidirectional ConteraIP® Omni LX Remote Setup camera. The newest Omni platform is shipping to customers worldwide, offering easy installation and setup plus advanced features in a megapixel camera that covers any view up to 360 degrees for non-stop situational awareness.AV Costar’s Omni LX Remote Setup camera was first unveiled at last fall’s GSX Chicago conference, and is now generally available. AV Costar brings a proud legacy of surveillance industry leadership, pioneering the first panoramic 180-degree multi-sensor megapixel cameras, followed by the first adjustable view, 4-sensor omni-directional models, with multiple follow-on generations adding new features, capabilities, and designs.“We’re extremely pleased with this new industry recognition from Security Today and Secure Campus,” said Jeff Whitney, Vice President of Marketing, AV Costar. “The market for multi-sensor cameras that the company launched has matured, and it’s very exciting that our newest cameras continue to receive recognition for their unique capabilities and the simplicity of installation and operation that they offer to customers.”The new Omni LX Remote Setup offers the most advanced capabilities and features of any omni-directional multi-sensor camera, including hands-free setup. The camera is easily installed with a unique, time saving mounting design on a wall, ceiling, pole, emergency call box, or other structure. All 4 sensors can then be remotely moved into position from the safety of the ground over the network. The installer remotely uses the pan, tilt, zoom, and focus controls to lock in non-stop coverage of virtually any viewing area. 180-, 270-, and 360-degree presets speed setup, with the ability to further adjust and save additional viewing choices. These capabilities eliminate the need for a service call or use of a lift or ladder to change or fine tune the view, saving both time and money. The Omni LX Remote Setup brings even higher performance and reliability than earlier models, all in a compact PoE dome.Security Today and Secure Campus will present the two new awards to AV Costar in the Costar Technologies, Inc. booth (#8045) during the rescheduled ISC West 2020, to be held in July at the Sands Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV.Learn more about the ConteraIP-series including the Omni LX Remote Setup camera . And visit AV Costar online anytime at www.avcostar.com , calling us at +1.818.937.0700, or email use at AVsales@arecontvision.com.# # #ABOUT USArecont Vision Costar, LLC (AV Costar), a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets: CSTI), is a leading US-based manufacturer of video surveillance solutions for banking, education, healthcare, retail, and other demanding markets. AV Costar offers the Total Video Solution™ composed of MegaIP& ConteraIPsingle-, dual, and multi-sensor megapixel cameras, cyber-secure cloud-enabled ConteraVMS(video management system), ConteraWS(recurring revenue producing web services), and ConteraCMR(cloud-managed video recorders) for traditional and cloud-based video surveillance solutions.CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThe Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.EDITORIAL CONTACTJeff N Whitney / VP Marketing / AV Costar / Costar Technologies, Inc.Phone: +1.818.937.0477E-mail: jwhitney@arecontvision.comWeb: www.avcostar.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arecont-vision-costar/



