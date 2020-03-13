Hiring Strategies For Businesses During The COVID-19 Outbreak

Candidate Snip From RIM Visual Advantage System

One Recruitment Firm Is Offering A Unique Alternative For Businesses Looking To Interview And Hire Candidates During The COVID-19 Pandemic

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are recommending that employers take advantage of available video interviewing technology to replace in-person interviews” — Paul Vendittelli, RIM Co-Founder

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In North America, many companies ramp-up their internal staffing efforts for “white-collared” professionals in March, April and May. Their hiring process typically includes an initial in-person interview with a long list of prospective candidates and continues with a series of follow-up interviews until a finalist is chosen and presented with an offer. However, this year, concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some companies to rethink their tactics. Many businesses are establishing work from home strategies for back-office employees and they are limiting in-person meetings as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the illness. These policies are making it difficult for hiring managers to interview potential candidates for their open positions.

It is uncertain how long this practice will continue. What is certain is that companies are still looking to hire key staff members and are seeking alternative methods to facilitate this process.

Traditional staffing agencies and recruitment firms are also struggling with this dilemma. Employers have job openings, yet they are becoming reluctant to interview candidates for that all-important first-round interview. Job-seekers are also becoming fearful to go on in-person interviews due to pandemic-related concerns.

Recruiting in Motion, a recruitment agency with offices in Canada and the US, appears to have a solution. Since their inception over 10 years ago, the company has been offering its clients a complimentary service that they refer to as their Visual Advantage System. This system, unique to Recruiting in Motion, “provides employers with a video-clip of the candidates that we have short-listed for each of the roles that we work on”, explains Sean Kogan, Co-Founder of the company. “The video-clip is presented to our clients via a web portal, along with a candidate’s resume and full summary of their skills and attributes, allowing hiring managers to assess the fit and qualifications of a candidate prior to meeting them”.

Paul Vendittelli, Co-Founder of Recruiting in Motion, said that “In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are recommending that employers take advantage of available video interviewing technology to replace in-person interviews, after reviewing the presented candidate via the video clip. Our recruitment teams are trained to assist with facilitating video interviews between our clients and candidates”.

Although Recruiting in Motion’s Visual Advantage System is well-suited for hiring in these turbulent times, their clients have been taking advantage of this unique process for many years. One of their clients, Vince De Gasperis, the Chief Operating Officer of Trans Power Inc. indicated that “RIM (Recruiting in Motion) has successfully assisted us in the hiring process for many of our mid-level and senior-level searches. Their candidate video presentation process is amazing, and it has significantly shortened our hiring process”.

For more information on Recruiting in Motion’s Visual Advantage System, and the services that the company offers employers, feel free to visit their website at https://recruitinginmotion.com/visual-advantage-system/

About Recruiting in Motion (RIM):

RIM integrates cutting-edge technology and traditional recruiting methodology to expedite the hiring process. They developed their exclusive Visual Advantage System that integrates in-depth candidate interviews, with video-capture technology, and secure web-based profiles. Founded in 2009, RIM has offices in Canada and the U.S. They are growing rapidly and assist employers with the placements of thousands of candidates each year.

Recruiting in Motion has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the country for three consecutive years; 2016, 2017, and 2018, as listed on the Growth 500 annual ranking. Produced by the premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth.

