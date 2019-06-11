Recruiting In Motion Opens Office In Orlando, Florida

RIM Logo Downtown Orlando

One of Canada's Fastest Growing Recruitment Agencies Opens U.S. Location in Orlando, Florida

RIM’s Visual Advantage System will not only streamline a company’s hiring process, but it will also save them time and money by filling roles faster, and by supporting overall organizational needs.” — Nanny Aguirre

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, June 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting in Motion (RIM), a professional services recruitment agency, is pleased to announce the opening of their newest US Office, located at 618 E. South Street, Suite 513, Orlando, FL 32801. Contact number, 407-815-2116. The office will form strategic partnerships with local employers in Orlando and surrounding areas to assist them with filling their permanent, contract or consulting hiring needs.

Nanny A. Aguirre has over 19 years of staffing industry experience and is partnering with Recruiting In Motion to open one of their newest locations in Central Florida. When asked what areas of specialization the Orlando office will focus on, Nanny said: “We are dedicated to representing the highest caliber of candidates with backgrounds in Accounting, Finance, Operations and Administration. We will work closely with organizations throughout the market, providing unsurpassed service and expertise”.

Ms. Aguirre added that Recruiting in Motion is excited to be entering the Orlando market, offering a unique differentiator that sets them apart from competitors. In 2010, the organization introduced their exclusive “Visual Advantage” system. Developed in-house, this system allows employers to view a video-clip of a short-list of recruited candidates along with a personal profile and resume for each candidate. This unique way of presenting candidates greatly shortens the hiring cycle for prospective employers. Nanny adds: “RIM’s Visual Advantage System will not only streamline a company’s hiring process, but it will also save them time and money by filling roles faster, and by supporting overall organizational needs”.

Recruiting in Motion is looking forward to serving Orlando, providing superior service to clients and helping candidates accomplish their career goals.

About Recruiting in Motion (RIM):

RIM integrates cutting-edge technology and traditional recruiting methodology to expedite the hiring process. They developed their exclusive Visual Advantage System that integrates in-depth candidate interviews, with video-capture technology, and secure web-based profiles. Founded in 2009, RIM has offices in Canada and the U.S. They are growing rapidly and assist with the placements of thousands of candidates each year.

Recruiting in Motion has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the country for three consecutive years; 2016, 2017, and 2018, as listed on the Growth 500 annual ranking. Produced by the premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth.



Recruiting in Motion's Exclusive Visual Advantage System



