Recruiting In Motion's Unique "Visual Advantage System" Arrives In Dallas

RIM’s Newest Location Promises A Better Recruitment Experience For Employers and Job-Seekers

This unique way of presenting candidates greatly shortens the hiring cycle for prospective employers and will be a game-changer for the Dallas employment market” — Aldrick Rich

DALLES, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas, TX – November 18, 2019 – Recruiting in Motion (RIM), a recruitment agency with offices throughout North America, is pleased to announce the opening of their newest office, located at 13727 Noel Road, Tower II, Suite 200, Dallas, Texas, 75240. Contact number, 214-886-3045. The office will form strategic partnerships with local employers in Dallas and surrounding areas to assist them with filling their direct-hire, temporary, temp-to-hire, and consulting hiring needs.

The office will be managed by Aldrick Rich and Alison Weis; both staffing industry veterans with over 20 years of hands-on experience. The agency’s mandate is twofold: 1) To work closely with employers and assist them with attracting the best candidates in the market to fill their open positions, and 2) To represent job-seekers in finding that ideal job.

The Texas job market is extremely competitive, with over 3,000 staffing firms in the state, as per a 2019 American Staffing Association survey. When asked how RIM is different than other staffing agencies, Aldrick said: “Our exclusive Visual Advantage System is a unique differentiator that sets us apart from our competitors. Developed in-house, this process allows employers to view a video-clip of a short-list of recruited candidates, along with a personal profile and resume for each candidate. This unique way of presenting candidates greatly shortens the hiring cycle for prospective employers and will be a game-changer for the Dallas employment market”.

Mr. Rich explained that RIM’s Visual Advantage System will not only streamline a company’s hiring process, but it will also save them time and money by helping them fill their job-vacancies faster, and by supporting overall organizational needs.

When asked if RIM will be specializing on filling certain types of roles, Alison added: “We are dedicated to representing the highest caliber of candidates with backgrounds in Accounting, Finance, Operations, Administration and Information Technology. We will work closely with organizations throughout the market, providing unsurpassed service and expertise”.

Recruiting in Motion is looking forward to serving Dallas – Fort Worth and the surrounding areas, providing superior service to clients and helping candidates achieve their career goals.

---------------------------------

About Recruiting in Motion (RIM):

RIM integrates cutting-edge technology and traditional recruiting methodology to expedite the hiring process. They developed their exclusive Visual Advantage System that integrates in-depth candidate interviews, with video-capture technology, and secure web-based profiles. Founded in 2009, RIM has offices in Canada and the U.S. They are growing rapidly and assist with the placements of thousands of candidates each year.

Recruiting in Motion has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the country for three consecutive years; 2016, 2017, and 2018, as listed on the Growth 500 annual ranking. Produced by the premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth.



