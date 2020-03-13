Vembu Teams up with Arktics to provide Comprehensive Data Protection in Colombia

CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vembu, specializing in Backup and Disaster Recovery solutions, has announced a partnership with Arktics to be widely available in Colombia.

As a result of this partnership, Arktics can provide backup and disaster recovery solutions to its customers in Colombia thereby expanding Vembu’s presence in the region. Small, Medium and Enterprise businesses can now protect their Virtual Machines, Windows Servers, Workstations, and SaaS Applications at affordable pricing, also not compromising on the critical features needed for their IT infrastructure.

“Arktics and Vembu alliance will benefit numerous companies in Colombia. Vembu enables you to transform your backup model by providing a comprehensive solution for disaster recovery and backup in hybrid IT environments. Vembu is in constant innovation demonstrated by its new integration with G-Suite & Office 365 Backup (in Beta version) one more reason to be encouraged to use this powerful tool and assume that all the important information of organizations will be safe; For this reason, in Arktics we are sure that VEMBU is the best ally,” said Diego Jimenez, CEO & CO-founder, Arktics.

“We are pleased to be associated with Arktics who are trusted value-added distributors (VAD) providing backup and security solutions. With Arktics’s expertise in Colombia and Vembu’s comprehensive backup and disaster recovery solution, we aim to reach and help businesses of all sizes to achieve complete data protection of their virtual, physical and cloud infrastructures, at minimal cost without compromising on crucial features,” said Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, Vice President of Product Management, Vembu Technologies.

About Vembu Technologies

Vembu is a leading player in the Backup and Disaster Recovery market for small and medium businesses. Our flagship offering – Vembu BDR Suite – is a comprehensive backup and disaster recovery solution designed to protect the data across diverse IT environments that include virtual (VMware, Hyper-V), physical (Windows, Linux, Mac), Cloud workloads (AWS, Azure) and SaaS applications (Office 365, G Suite). Our solutions are extremely affordable and are ideal for businesses of any size, with a tight budget.

To learn more about Vembu BDR Suite, visit: www.vembu.com

About Arktics

Working hand in hand with different leading data security companies such as CTERA, Endpoint Protector, Sophos, Kaspersky among others, Arktics has become a value-added distributor (VAD) in backup and security solutions. Arktics is one of the most recognized technology distributors in the country, providing quality service, increasing dividends to ensure self-sustainability, systematically updating the technological tools in the market and being one of the companies with the greatest ecological influence in its activities, creating awareness in the business and general community.

To learn more about Arktics, visit: www.arktics.com





