Vembu Announces Partnership with MBUZZ technologies to be widely available in the Middle East and North Africa

Businesses across the Middle East & Africa can now take advantage of Vembu BDR Suite to protect data across Virtual, Physical, Cloud and SaaS environments.

CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vembu, one of the leading Backup and Disaster Recovery Solution vendor, has announced a partnership with MBUZZ technologies, a trusted Value-Added Reseller in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe region.

This partnership agreement allows MBUZZ to distribute Vembu’s comprehensive backup and DR product, Vembu BDR Suite across the Middle East and Africa, thereby expanding Vembu’s global presence in the region. SMBs and Enterprise businesses across the Middle East and Africa can now take advantage of a comprehensive, affordable and straightforward mechanism of Vembu BDR Suite to provide data protection for their data centers.

“We are extremely delighted to have the innovative Backup & Replication vendor- Vembu in our Distribution portfolio. In the context of Data Explosion happening across the region, our Customers are demanding the most cost-efficient and robust Backup & Disaster recovery solutions. We are sure, the new partnership with Vembu would cater to our customer requirements,” said Fawwaz Al Shammari, CEO MBUZZ.

“With the MBUZZ's expertise of data center, telecom, cybersecurity working in conjunction with the Vembu's complete backup & DR solution for diverse IT infrastructure deployed in virtual, physical and cloud, we intend to provide affordable and enterprise-level functionalities to businesses that have tighter budget and do not want to compromise on critical Backup & DR features,” said Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, Vice President of Product Management, Vembu.

About Vembu Technologies

Vembu is a leading player in the Backup and Disaster Recovery market for small and medium businesses. Our flagship offering – Vembu BDR Suite – is a comprehensive backup and disaster recovery solution designed to protect the data across diverse IT environments that include virtual (VMware, Hyper-V), physical (Windows, Linux, Mac), Cloud workloads (AWS, Azure) and SaaS applications (Office 365, G Suite). Our solutions are extremely affordable and are ideal for businesses of any size, with a tight budget.

To learn more about Vembu BDR Suite, visit: www.vembu.com

About MBUZZ Technologies

MBUZZ Technologies is a subsidiary of MBUZZ Group – established in 2007. With headquarters in KSA, MBUZZ has a geographical presence in UAE, Africa, Asia, and Europe. Over the years, MBUZZ Technologies has evolved as a trusted Value-Added Distributor in category-leading Data Center, Security and Networking Solutions in the Middle East and North Africa with highly efficient logistics facilities. Our group is committed to continually adding new strategic vendors to our distribution portfolio to deliver the best products and services to partners and clients.

To learn more about MBUZZ Technologies, visit: www.mbuzztech.com



