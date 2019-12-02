What’s new with Vembu BDR Suite v4.1.0

Vembu, a notable player in the backup and disaster recovery market, has announced the release of the latest version of Vembu BDR Suite

CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vembu, one of the eminent players in the backup and disaster recovery industry, has recently announced the latest version release of its flagship product, Vembu BDR Suite.

Vembu BDR Suite provides a comprehensive, secure Backup and Disaster Recovery solution for diverse IT environments that include physical and virtual environments (VMware and Hyper-V) as well as cloud applications (Office 365 & G suite). Some of the new features in v4.1.0 are discussed below.

The key feature in this release is Application-aware backups for Oracle databases. Users can now ensure the consistency of the oracle databases running in their VMware VMs. And this version of Vembu BDR Suite supports backing up of Hyper-V VMs from the Scale-out File Server.

Also, in the latest version, Vembu has introduced the backup proxy for the VMware VM backups, which helps in distributing the workloads and scale the backup infrastructure. It also handles the data traffic between VMware vSphere and Vembu BDR Server during the backup.

Other notable features in Vembu BDR Suite v4.0.1 are the usage of Microsoft’s native RCT to track the changes in the VM disks of Hyper-V VMs, and a lot of options have been provided to customize the image integrity check of backup data under Integrity Check Management.

Apart from these major features, overall stability and performance of the entire product have also been improved.

To conclude, having a backup and disaster recovery solution has become inevitable for a business to achieve business continuity. Vembu with the release of Vembu BDR Suite v4.0.1 helps businesses achieve high availability of their data centers.



About Vembu:

Vembu is one of the critical players in the backup and disaster recovery market for small and medium businesses (SMBs) over the past 15+ years. They extend support to multiple environments at affordable pricing thus ensuring high availability to data centers. Vembu’s flagship offering is Vembu BDR Suite which is a comprehensive backup and recovery solution across VMware backup, Microsoft Hyper-V backup, physical and virtual environments, applications, and endpoints. Vembu’s free edition of the Vembu BDR Suite is available with lots of flexibility and it has no feature restriction.



