A Synergy That Will Help Logistics Companies See Growth

Teknowlogi and HubTran Join Forces to Increase Automation for Their Logistics Clients

The integration gives Teknowlogi customers turnkey ability to process payables 4x faster without mistakes” — Matt Bernstein, CEO of HubTran

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --Transportation Management Software (TMS) provider Teknowlogi has integrated with HubTran to empower clients to replace obsolete back-office processes with fast, efficient document automation “With the automation built into our TMS for quoting and booking freight, HubTran is a perfect partner for Teknowlogi. HubTrans document automation adds a tremendous amount of value to our truckload platform by dramatically reducing menial accounting workflows. It’s extremely efficient.” -Walter Mitchell, CTO of Teknowlogi.Providing automation and artificial intelligence in the shipment lifecycle for shippers, third-party logistics providers, freight brokers, and freight forwarders continues to be a core competency for Teknowlogi. API integrations with all major carriers have enabled Teknowlogi clients to dramatically reduce time spent quoting, booking, and tracking freight, allowing companies to dedicate more resources to business development, leading to a 61% increase in shipment volume for the average Teknowlogi client.HubTran has been empowering 3PLs and brokers by utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence to automatically sort carrier documents by reading, auditing, and organizing transportation documents. Adding HubTran software facilitates a faster and more accurate accounting process, resulting in dramatic cost savings for their customers.Matt Bernstein, CEO of HubTran, notes, “Advance Transportation Systems, one of the fastest-growing brokers in the Midwest and longtime client of Teknowlogi, requested the HubTran integration because they wanted a low-cost, automated invoice processing system that works with the Teknowlogi TMS.”He also said, “The integration gives Teknowlogi customers turnkey ability to process payables 4x faster without mistakes, reduce costs by 60%, and scale-up without staffing up. The Cloud-based TMS offered by Teknowlogi is cutting edge in the transportation industry, and we’re pleased to be partnering with them.”This exciting new integration gives logistics companies automation in the shipment lifecycle as well as the accounting and documentation process. Through API connectivity, all documents sorted by HubTran will now automatically store in the Teknowlogi TMS. These two advanced companies are pioneers of artificial intelligence for the freight industry, and this new partnership combines automation in the shipment lifecycle with automation for the accounting process, allowing companies to dedicate fewer resources to menial tasks and refocus those resources on growing their business.About TeknowlogiTeknowlogi is a pioneer of Transportation Management Software (TMS) and the only logistics technology company to offer a cloud-based solution that incorporates artificial intelligence to provide logistics management, consulting intelligence, mobile intelligence, integration intelligence, and business intelligence in one platform.Teknowlogi Applied Intelligence (TAI) can analyze millions of data variables in real-time, allowing companies to increase efficiencies within the complicated and multifaceted global shipping and logistics industry. The system includes integration capability with carriers, load boards, and mobile tracking applications. Teknowlogi addresses every aspect of the shipment lifecycle, making the TMS a perfect solution for shippers, 3PL companies, freight brokers, freight forwarders, and even asset-based carriers. Our mission is to build and deliver applied intelligence solutions that make it possible for any logistics company to be the best version of themselves.For more information on how to advance your logistics operation into the future, visit teknowlogi.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Teknowlogi, and like us on Facebook.About HubTranHubTran has sparked a back-office revolution by replacing old-school systems with automation to efficiently process invoices, bill customers, and manage documents. The company does it with enterprise-grade software using optical character recognition and artificial intelligence that’s smart, easy, and affordable. HubTran 3PLs and factors work 4X faster with better cash flow and incredible accuracy.HubTran recently earned a spot on FreightWaves’ Top 25 most innovative companies list. Other awards include the Harvard Business School New Venture Competition, Chicago Innovation Award, and Executives’ Club of Chicago Innovator of the Year. The most important reviews come from HubTran customers who can’t say enough about product performance, minimal startup time, and excellent customer service.For more information on how HubTran can help you scale up without staffing up, visit www.hubtran.com , follow us on LinkedIn @HubTran.



