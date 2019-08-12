Thrilling Synergy Adds Tremendous Value for Exciting New Logistics Partnership

Teknowlogi You & I

You & I Logistics Significantly Increases Growth Potential by Partnering with TMS Provider Teknowlogi

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Providing full Truckload Services has been a source of major success for You & I Logistics Inc., a freight broker based out of Orange County, CA. The Company opened it's doors in 2010 and quickly became the go-to logistics provider for many Southern California shippers in the grocery industry. Delivering full truckload shipments to stores like Smart & Final, Albertsons and Ralphs has been the primary source of growth for the company, moving dry and refrigerated foods up and down the west coast.With Teknowlogi as their new TMS provider, You & I Logistics now has the tools necessary to support their enormous growth potential.From Integrations with major load boards to an automated system for managing operations and accounting processes, Teknowlogi makes it easy for a Transportation Intermediary to meet increasing demands while reducing operational and labor costs.The average Teknowlogi TMS user increases shipment volume by 61% in the first year of implementing the software. These statistics become even more impressive when you look at clients who utilize TAI Adviser , the artificial intelligence feature of the TMS. Tai Advisor analyzes the existing processes used by companies and suggests executables to bolster profit margins and streamline efficiencies in workflow.With the API integrations available through the TMS, You & I Logistics is now able to offer competitive LTL rates to better satisfy their current client base and capture new market segments. The automation provided by the TMS platform enables companies to book more shipments without increasing labor cost.Competitive LTL rates and a TMS structured to simplify freight processes make Teknowlogi a great partner for any logistics company.About TeknowlogiTeknowlogi is a pioneer of Transportation Management Software (TMS) and the only logistics technology company to offer a cloud-based solution that incorporates artificial intelligence to provide logistics management, consulting intelligence, mobile intelligence, integration intelligence, and business intelligence in one platform. Tai Adviser can analyze millions of data variables in real-time, allowing companies to increase efficiencies within the complicated and multifaceted global shipping and logistics industry. The system includes integration capability with carriers, load boards, and mobile tracking applications. Teknowlogi addresses every aspect of the shipment lifecycle, making the TMS a perfect solution for shippers, 3PL companies, freight brokers, freight forwarders and even asset-based carriers. Our mission is to build and deliver applied intelligence solutions that make it possible for any logistics company to be the best version of themselves.For more information on how to advance your logistics into the future, visit www.teknowlogi.com , follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Teknowlogi, and like us on Facebook.



