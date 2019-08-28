Shipping AI is The Future of The Freight Industry

Teknowlogi TMS gives clients a competitive edge with Applied Artificial Intelligence

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automation has been a key function of growth for the logistics industry. With thin margins, the need for increased volume without accruing additional overhead is paramount for logistics operations. As auto manufacturers race to push autonomous tractors to early adopters, Teknowlogi Transportation Management System (TMS) provides Shipping AI for freight brokers, freight forwarders and 3PL companies.TMS Automation, machine learning, and AI advisory are how freight intermediaries are utilizing shipping AI through Teknowlogi’s Platform.Intuitively matching shippers to the right carrier and automatically dispatching through API integration allows freight brokers to increase speed and effectiveness in the shipment lifecycle. By using automation developed by Teknowlogi in the quoting and dispatching process, freight intermediaries have allocated more time to business development, which has led to a 61% increase in shipment volume for the average Teknowlogi client.Machine learning is another extremely important AI function in freight broker software. Teknowlogi has now implemented Tai Document Automation, an AI feature capable of sorting shipping documents including; bill of lading, carrier bills, proof of delivery documents, etc. Incoming documents are automatically matched to shipments and customer profiles, allowing companies to quickly process carrier documents and settle shipments efficiently, reducing delays in the accounting process.The most cutting-edge usage of AI in logistics is Tai Advisor. Teknowlogi has developed a “smart system” that can analyze the business data of an individual user and suggest ways to increase profit, streamline workflows, and eliminate human error.As the competitive landscape of the freight industry continues to change, Teknowlogi clients are maintaining a competitive advantage through early adoption of shipping AI in their TMS platform.About Teknowlogi:Teknowlogi is a pioneer of Transportation Management Software (TMS) and the only logistics technology company to offer a cloud-based solution that incorporates artificial intelligence to provide logistics management, consulting intelligence, mobile intelligence, integration intelligence, and business intelligence in one platform. Tai Advisor can analyze millions of data variables in real-time, allowing companies to increase efficiencies within the complicated and multifaceted global shipping and logistics industry. The system includes integration capability with carriers, load boards, and mobile tracking applications. Teknowlogi addresses every aspect of the shipment lifecycle, making the TMS a perfect solution for shippers, 3PL companies, freight brokers, freight forwarders and even asset-based carriers. Our mission is to build and deliver applied intelligence solutions that make it possible for any logistics company to be the best version of themselves.For more information on how to advance your logistics into the future, visit www.teknowlogi.com , follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Teknowlogi, and like us on Facebook.

Teknowlogi Back Office Dashboard



