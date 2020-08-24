Dr. Deborah Solomon Selected as Top Orthodontist for 2020
Beverly Hills, California Orthodontist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" Directory
Dr. Deborah Solomon Listed as Best Orthodontist for 2020”BEVERLY HILLS , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverly Hills, California Orthodontist, Dr. Deborah Solomon has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2020. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.
— TodaysBestDentists.com
Dr. Solomon is an Orthodontist Specialist at Smile Health Orthodontics, 436 N. Roxbury Drive in Beverly Hills, serving patients throughout the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills areas.
Services include: High-end, comfortable invisible technology to straighten teeth in less time. Tooth alignment for maximum aesthetics, comfort and function. Clear and traditional Braces for all ages. Growth monitoring, Preventive treatment, Bite correction, Temporomandibular Joint therapy (TMJ), and Retainers. She is also available for full concierge orthodontic services for those with hectic schedules and busy families.
Dr. Solomon received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from New York University College of Dentistry. She then practiced as an active duty general dentist in the US Air Force. She distinguished herself by meritorious achievements and was awarded the Commendation medal among other military awards. Dr. Solomon completed her Orthodontic specialty training at Roseman University of Health Sciences, where she was awarded the Resident Research Excellence Award. She is Board Certified with the ABO (American Board of Orthodontics) in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics.
Dr. Solomon has long been dedicated to her profession and investigated the Psychosocial Impact of Anterior Dental Aesthetics on Periodontal Health, Dental Caries and Oral Hygiene Practices in Young Adults. Her research was published in the premier peer-reviewed journal of the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD). She is a member of the American Board of Orthodontics, American Association of Orthodontists, California Association of Orthodontists and Pacific Coast Society of Orthodontists.
Obtaining a beautiful smile and a comfortable bite for her patients is her passion. Dr Solomon regularly attends continuing education in the most advanced areas in orthodontics to always be in the forefront of her field.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Deborah Solomon, DDS directly at 310-926-6220 or https://www.shosmile.com
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.
TodaysBestDentists.com
Americas Best Dentists
+1 203-540-9917
email us here