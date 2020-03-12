Hyatt Regency Nice Palais De La Mediterranee: Revolutionary Green Cleaning Method for Luxury Hotel

Hyatt Regency Nice Palais De La Mediterranee

Green Globe recently recertified the Hyatt Regency Nice Palais De La Mediterranee.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyatt Regency Nice Palais De La Mediterranee, located on the legendary Promenade des Anglais, is a 5-star luxury hotel typical of the elegance and historical riches of the French Riviera.

Michel Wittwer, General Manager at the hotel said, “For the third consecutive year, we are very proud to receive Green Globe re-certification, more especially as we are the only hotel in Nice to be certified. It is a true recognition of our daily commitment and we are deeply focused on the future and the innovations that allow us to pursue our involvement with the environment, the community and our employees.”

Hyatt Regency Nice Palais De La Mediterranee has introduced a unique steam cleaning technique that has replaced conventional cleaning agents and procedures. After months of testing and in agreement with the Housekeeping Teams, a decision was made to switch to a new 100% chemical free cleaning method that will have significant environmental advantages and will also be beneficial for visitors and staff members.

The new ecological method of cleaning will eliminate all allergy risks for guests and employees who in the past, may have come in contact with cleaning products or their residues. This will be achieved through the removal of all artificial perfumes contained in cleaning products that can cause discomfort. The use of steam will also function to purify indoor air thereby reducing symptoms associated with chronic respiratory illnesses that may be experienced by some guests or employees. Furthermore, an optimal level of sanitization and disinfection is ensured as steam can penetrate even the smallest spaces allowing a thorough cleansing of all surfaces, corners and crevices.

Steam cleaning will drastically reduce water consumption related to the cleaning of rooms and suites. Whereas 30 liters of water (the equivalent of 90 bottles of water with a capacity of 33cl) was previously consumed to manage the daily cleaning of a room, bathrooms and counter or vanity top surfaces, only 2 liters of water are now needed (the equivalent of 6 water bottles with a capacity of 33cl). That is a substantial reduction in water consumption by almost 93%.

For further information please view the Green Globe video of the hotel or visit the hotel website at palaisdelamediterraneenice.com



About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



