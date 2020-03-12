CloudChomp Announces Partnership with Eplexity

CloudChomp, Inc. announced that Eplexity is a new addition to their C3 Partner Program

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudChomp, Inc. , a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), announces that Eplexity , an Advanced Plus AWS Consulting Partner, is a new addition to their C3 Partner Program, further simplifying and accelerating migrations to AWS. This partnership will allow CloudChomp and Eplexity customers to seamlessly use both services in order to plan their migration, migrate their workloads, and manage their AWS Cloud services. The integration between Eplexity and CloudChomp gives customers’ a multitude of services, resources, and teams of experts to guide them during the AWS entire migration process.Eplexity expands upon CloudChomp’s vast portfolio of migration planning and discovery tooling by interpreting data from CloudChomp’s CC Analyzer and turning it into an effective action plan. Eplexity’s CXOS service orchestration solution for AWS allows customers to deploy much faster and eliminates the need to learn the AWS platform or infrastructure development. Those using CXOS will have a powerful array of tools at their fingertips such as an infrastructure as code (IaC) library of production ready AWS Well-Architected designs, Mission Control dashboard with automatic management and support of deployed Application Patterns backed by 24/7 support through the Cloud Command Center (C3), and the ability to engage AWS certified DevOps Engineers through Managed DevOps Service Blocks that provide flexible contract terms.“With multiple options at every turn, migration assessments need an experienced voice to choose outcomes that best suit each business and workload. Eplexity has proven to possess the experience, expertise, and technology to aid customers through each critical gate to ensure business continuity and performance for both top line and bottom line success,” said David Pulaski, CloudChomp CEO.“CloudChomp’s ability to offer a thorough Total Cost of Ownership assessment simply and quickly, prior to migration, means we can help customers plan their AWS journey with confidence,” said John Clendennen, Eplexity CEO. “Optimizing TCO is a foundational aspect of a cloud smart strategy and sets the tone for a successful migration project.”CloudChomp is an AWS Advanced Technology partner with both the AWS Migration Competency and Microsoft Workloads Competency. CloudChomp’s CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on-premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agentless tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, dependency mapping and a statement of work calculator.About CloudChomp, Inc.CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.About EplexityEplexity is a cloud managed services provider and IT professional services firm. As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Plus partner, we have been consulting on and building out AWS cloud architectures for nearly a decade. An early adopter of AWS, we have grown with their services and provide not only best practices, but also innovative solutions that come with our years of experience. Eplexity offers cloud modernization consulting and managed services through our CXOSsolution. Featuring AWS Architectures on demand and Mission Control dashboard, CXOSprovides cloud agility and immediate improvements in security, automation, operations, performance, and reliability. Visit us anytime at https://eplexity.com/ to learn more.

