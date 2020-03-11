SanitGrasp Hands Free Restroom Door Handle is Gaining High Demand Due to the Coronavirus

SanitGrasp - patented no touch public door handle

Facilities are rapidly adding the SanitGrasp door handle due to the COVID-19.

We have been slammed with orders for corporations, Government offices, and public facilities.” — Matthew Fulkerson

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SanitGrasp, the internationally patented hands-free door handle, is being recognized as the door handle that best satisfies health and safety concerns that have recently been raised due to the Coronavirus COVID-19. This door handle is in the shape of a “J”, thereby allowing a person to open a door with their closed fist or wrist. The SanitGrasp is designed for all public facilities allowing people to avoid germs on the public restroom door pull handle.The SanitGrasp has been identified as a major improvement to public and private facilities throughout the US, since 2005. However, due to the recent COVID-19 Pandemic the SanitGrasp is in significant demand. “We have received a substantial increase in orders. In the initial years we would see a spike due to certain strains of Influenza, but due to much hard work we are a specified product within many facilities and we have been able manage our demand. But this is much different we have been slammed with orders for corporations, Government offices, and public facilities.” stated Matthew Fulkerson, inventor of the SanitGrasp and owner of Fulkerson, LLC.The SanitGrasp was engineered to easily remove an existing door pull handle and use the same screw holes to add the SanitGrasp in place of the old door handle. What a simple solution to the old problem, how do I exit the restroom without touching that nasty door handle.Additional information is available at www.sanitgrasp.com or by contacting Fulkerson, LLC.Fulkerson, LLC - Matthew Fulkerson - Alpharetta, GA 800.351.6435



