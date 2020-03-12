Logic20/20 Continues to Expand with New San Francisco Office

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, is pleased to announce its expansion into a new office in San Francisco, CA, which will allow them to better serve the Bay Area and the surrounding communities.This move comes after Logic20/20 acquired California-based digital consulting firm, Primitive Logic, in November of 2019. This new office symbolizes the companies unified mission of one brand, one story, one team.“We plan on maintaining the excellent culture of our California team, and continuing to empower our employees as we evolve and grow,” said Logic20/20 CEO Christian O’Meara. “We believe that if we support our employees, it will show in the quality of work they produce, and the gratification they get from that work.”In addition to company culture, Logic20/20 will be focused on maintaining their high-level of service, striving to be one of the best companies to do business with. Their teams focus on clarity and look at strategy and technological enablement through the lens of their client’s business."Our new office is a reflection of our growth and continued investment in the Bay Area community," said Jill Reber, Logic20/20 General Manager. "We are excited to use this space to provide improved collaboration opportunities for our clients and teams."The Seattle-headquartered firm was founded in 2005, and today has 300+ employees across 5 locations. The new San Francisco location, their second largest, is within the Financial District located at 130 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA 94111.To learn more about the services provided by Logic20/20, visit www.Logic2020.com . For open roles in the Bay Area, please visit https://www.logic2020.com/careers/join-the-team About Logic20/20Logic20/20 is a west coast-based business and technology consulting firm. We apply a methodical and structured approach to design simple and elegant solutions, with a focus on clarity and enhancing the digital customer experience. We help our customers predict and increase sales, understand their customers, automate repetitive tasks, and increase the speed of innovation to market. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Marketing, Digital Transformation, and Strategy and Operations. To learn more, visit www.logic2020.com



