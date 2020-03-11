Demystifying the Cloud for Public Safety

New Publication “Public Safety Grade Data Centers Evaluation Guidelines Series; Step 2 - Rising of the Cloud.”

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT), the leading trade association for providers of emergency communications, software, and emergency response technologies, announced the second in its continuing series of evaluation and best practices white papers on the management of cloud technology; “Public Safety Grade Data Centers Evaluation Guidelines Series; Step 2 - Rising of the Cloud .”In keeping with tradition from our first Cloud paper , iCERT released Step 2 to the National Association of State 911 Administrators (NASNA) for their members’ use before general distribution. "It’s a quick, succinct review of cloud-based systems for public safety," remarked Harriet Rennie-Brown, NASNA’s Executive Director, "and an easy to understand de-mystification of cloud-based systems and the cloud's application potential for 911 public safety systems in NG911 systems."“Our Innovation and Technology Committee (I&T) Cloud Working Group diligently crafted a concise and actionable best practices document of immediate value to the public safety community,” explained Don Ferguson, Chair of the I&T Committee and President of NGA 911. “This paper clarifies the term ‘cloud’ as it applies to public safety, assesses trends in cloud computing, and addresses critical emergency response and public safety applications already deployed in the cloud.”Since its founding in 2005, iCERT remains the exclusive provider-only trade association championing commercial emergency and public safety response technology and software organizations, large and small. “Each iCERT Member offers unique technology capabilities to advance public safety,” explained Kim Robert Scovill, the Industry Council’s Executive Director. “Establishing, maintaining, and growing relationships among key technology company leaders—the members of iCERT—is an important element of iCERT’s vision, as is educating public safety to be better informed technology consumers, especially for cutting edge technologies like ‘Cloud’ services. We help to make public safety work better by introducing the newest technologies and software to the public safety sector for first responders and the public,” he added.iCERT improves the public safety ecosystem through a framework of advocacy, collaboration, and member support. This framework ensures continuous funding advocacy, recognition and accommodation of the needs and views of commercial technology providers in all levels of government, encouragement of technology improvements, education, and enabling iCERT’s members to reach their organic and marketplace growth objectives.About National Association of State 911 Administrators (NASNA)NASNA's sole focus is to facilitate the success of 911 programming at the State, U.S. Territory, and District level. We achieve this through networking with our members, providing learning opportunities, and productive partnerships at both the Federal level and within the private sector.NASNA serves as the source of information, support, and expertise for industry associations, public policymakers, the private sector, and 911 professionals at all levels of government as they address complex issues surrounding the evolution of emergency communications. NASNA serves as a vital resource for the continuous improvement of 911 services nationwide through strategic partnerships and collaborative policy positions. Learn more at www.nasna911.org About NGA 911 LLCAt NGA 911, we are on a mission to leverage technology to make communication easier on both sides of the 9-1-1 call. We do that with a secure, cloud-based NG9-1-1 solution to streamline the route between the emergency and the response. Our affordable solutions include custom design, painless implementation, and training to smoothly transition legacy 9-1-1 systems to the future of emergency response—allowing you to get back to what you do best, save lives and protect property. Learn more at www.nga911.com About Industry Council for Emergency Response TechnologiesThe Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (“iCERT”) is the only trade association exclusively representing commercial enterprises and software providers in the field of critical communications and emergency response technologies. iCERT plays an important role in addressing public policy issues impacting funding, regulation, and the impact of established vendors and entrepreneurs in the emergency calling, communications, and response ecosystem. iCERT members understand that business leaders’ expertise can assist public policymakers and agency professionals as they address complex choices regarding advanced communications technology alternatives. Find out more at www.theindustrycouncil.org



