Wake County Athletics Teams Up with First District-Wide Live Streaming Partner

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the start of the 2019-2020 school year, Wake County Athletics installed live streaming cameras in the stadiums and gymnasiums of all 24 traditional public high schools within the district. Today, they are excited to announce their new partnership with Hendrick Cadillac of Cary. The dealership is now the official district-wide live streaming partner providing student-athletes, coaches, and families with digital access to hundreds of football, basketball, soccer, lacrosse, and volleyball games throughout the year. Each annual subscription purchased from wakecountyathletics.com gives 30% back to Wake County Public Schools to help grow and enhance their athletic programs."We are excited to have Hendrick Cadillac of Cary as our first sponsor for live streaming of athletic events in our high school stadiums and gymnasiums,” explained District Athletic Director, Deran Coe. “This partnership will allow WCPSS high schools to stream hundreds of athletic events on the NFHS Network for friends, families, and fans who may not be able to attend in person. We thank Hendrick Cadillac of Cary for their commitment to supporting WCPSS interscholastic athletics."An annual subscription with Wake County Athletics gives each member access to all indoor and outdoor live streaming cameras within the district: Apex, Apex Friendship, Athens Drive, Broughton, Cary, East Wake, Enloe, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Green Hope, Green Level, Heritage, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Leesville Road, Middle Creek, Millbrook, Panther Creek, Rolesville, Sanderson, South Garner, Southeast Raleigh, Wakefield, and Wake Forest. In addition to all junior varsity and varsity games being live streamed the day of the event, they will also be available on demand for members to watch whenever and wherever they want.“This project is a unique opportunity for our dealership to support high school athletics throughout Wake County as a whole,” said Tommy Laakso, Executive General Manager, Hendrick Cadillac of Cary. “Like our neighbors, many of our teammates and their families participate in local high school athletics, where young people have been able to grow through teamwork, communicating together and learning the right ways to compete. This district-wide livestream project is aimed at helping our local student-athletes share these memories even if their family or friends live outside our community or have multiple commitments at the same time. We are excited about this partnership with Wake County Athletics and we will continue to assist whenever we can in the future.”“With so many living outside of our community or having multiple commitments at the same time, this livestream project gives the families and friends of our local student athletes the ability to still share in these memories together. Athletics is a terrific way to help young people work together as a team and learn the right ways to compete, and we look forward to helping it grow.”For more information about the Wake County Athletics Live Streaming Initiative or to purchase a subscription, please visit wakecountyathletics.com.About Wake County Public Schools System Athletics:The Wake County Public School System’s athletic program is an integral part of education that will provide meaningful activities that promote learning and strive for students to excel in the development of life skills, a healthy lifestyle, sportsmanship, and citizenship.About Hendrick Cadillac of Cary:Encompassing 94 dealerships from the Carolinas to California, Hendrick Automotive Group is one of the largest privately held automotive retail organizations in the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company employs more than 10,000 people in its dealerships, collision centers and accessories distributor installers in 14 states. For more information, please visit www.HendrickAuto.com About National Amateur Sports:National Amateur Sports is a full-service sports marketing and media firm focused on growing amateur athletics programs. By leveraging technology, NAS eases administrative burdens and enriches the quality of school’s media assets. The improved platform drives traffic to their sites and attracts corporate sponsors eager to reach this valued demographic through targeted marketing campaigns and community good will. These partnerships generate much needed revenue for interscholastic sports.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.