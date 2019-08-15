Iredell-Statesville Schools Athletics Signs Sporting Goods Partner

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iredell Statesville Schools Athletics welcomes Academy Sports + Outdoors, a sports, outdoor and recreation lifestyle retailer, dedicated to making it easier for everyone to enjoy more sports and outdoor fun, as the district’s new sporting goods partner. The three-year partnership will help support the athletic programs of nine middle schools and five high schools helping student-athletes, coaches, and families get back to sport each season.“The assistance of companies like Academy Sports + Outdoors has enabled this school district to accomplish far more than it otherwise could,” stated Richard Armstrong, Assistant Superintendent of Operations. “On behalf of the parents and students in Iredell-Statesville Schools, I thank you.”The Iredell-Statesville Schools Athletics community can expect exclusive offers throughout the year including three seasonal shop events (Fall, Winter, Spring) which include a 20% off discount throughout the store. The first Fall Shop Event is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 18 at 426 Talbert Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117.“Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to partner with Iredell-Statesville Schools Athletics as we both believe in the importance of health and fitness,” said Liza Barrett, Regional Marketing Specialist for Academy Sports + Outdoors. “With this partnership and a new store in Mooresville, we look forward to impacting the local community by making it easier for everyone to enjoy more sports and outdoor fun.”With this investment, Iredell-Statesville Schools Athletics news and information will remain easily accessible through their district-wide, multi-media platform, issathletics.com. It will continue to provide student-athletes, families and fans with content including game and practice schedules, results, news, events, photos, videos and highlights all in one convenient location.For more information about Iredell-Statesville Schools Athletics and their partnerships, click here About Iredell-Statesville Schools Athletics:Iredell-Statesville Schools is a public school system located in Iredell County, North Carolina. The district serves more than 20,000 students on 37 campuses and ranks among the 20 largest school districts in the state. Iredell-Statesville Schools believes that students come first. The district stands behind their mission that all students will receive a high quality, relevant education in a safe and caring environment which will produce confident, responsible, and globally competitive citizens.About Academy Sports + Outdoors:At Academy Sports + Outdoors, we make it easier for everyone to enjoy more sports and outdoor fun. At each of our 250+ locations, we carry a wide range of apparel, footwear, hunting, fishing and camping equipment, patio sets and barbeque grills, along with sports and recreation products, at everyday low prices. For more information about Academy Sports + Outdoors visit academy.com.About National Amateur Sports:National Amateur Sports (NAS) is a full-service sports marketing firm focused on growing amateur athletics programs. By leveraging technology, NAS eases administrative burdens and enriches the quality of school’s media assets. The improved platform drives traffic and attracts community partners eager to reach this valued demographic through targeted marketing campaigns and community good will. These partnerships generate much needed revenue for interscholastic sports.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.