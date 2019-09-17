Cabarrus County Schools Athletics Announces Live Streaming Initiative in Partnership With Hendrick Kia of Concord

CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cabarrus County Schools Athletics has welcomed Hendrick Kia of Concord, the home of the largest new Kia inventory in the greater Charlotte/Concord area, as the district’s newest community partner. In addition to providing support for the athletic programs of seven high schools and eight middle schools throughout the year, Hendrick Kia of Concord will also be the title sponsor of ten Friday Night Lights Live Stream Games of the Week for the 2019 football season. The initiative will increase accessibility to more Cabarrus County Schools Athletics live football action than ever before. The games will be broadcasted online each week at cabarruscountyathletics.com “Hendrick Kia of Concord is very excited to partner with Cabarrus County Schools Athletics,” said Chip Olin, Retail Operations Manager at Hendrick Kia of Concord. “We are very much looking forward to some Friday Night Lights!”As a strong supporter of education and interscholastic athletic programs, Hendrick Kia of Concord will also be involved in launching a Cabarrus County Schools Athletics Teams of the Month program. Coaches and Athletic Directors will be asked to nominate their teams based on select criteria. The nominated teams will then be highlighted on the district’s athletic website, and one team will receive a free pizza party on behalf of Hendrick Kia of Concord.“Cabarrus County Schools Athletics is very excited and appreciative of the addition of Hendrick Kia of Concord as our newest sponsor!” said Bryan Tyson, Director of Athletics for Cabarrus County Schools. “We look forward to Kia assisting us in providing the well-deserved recognition for our teams and student athletes”.With this investment, Cabarrus County Schools Athletics news and information will remain easily accessible through their district-wide, multi-media platform, cabarruscountyathletics.com. It will continue to provide student-athletes, families and fans with content including game and practice schedules, results, news, events, photos, videos and highlights all in one convenient location.For more information about Cabarrus County Schools Athletics and their partnerships, click here About Hendrick Kia of Concord:As a member of the Hendrick Automotive Group, we hold our dealership to the highest of standards. Hendrick Kia of Concord always strives to exceed your expectations because here … you are family!About Cabarrus County Schools Athletics:Progressive, innovative and child-centered are just a few words used to describe Cabarrus County Schools. Our students are educated by highly trained, talented, professional and caring teachers in classrooms infused with the technology, tools and resources needed to help them reach their potential.Our district is among the largest school systems in North Carolina, educating just more than 33,000 students for the 2019-2020 school year. We are one of the largest employers in Cabarrus County – with approximately 4,000 employees.We offer students a broad range of educational opportunities and experiences. Everything from a time-tested traditional education to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), International Baccalaureate and language immersion to career and technical education, global studies, early colleges, fine arts and athletics to world languages, exceptional children, and gifted education – clearly setting us apart.Cabarrus County Schools serves over 33,000 students. In an effort to provide extra-curricular athletics opportunities, CCS Athletics offers thirteen different sports (30 teams at each school) at the high school level and 9 different sports (16 teams at each school) at the middle school level.About National Amateur Sports:National Amateur Sports (NAS) is a full-service sports marketing firm focused on growing amateur athletics programs. By leveraging technology, NAS eases administrative burdens and enriches the quality of school’s media assets. The improved platform drives traffic and attracts community partners eager to reach this valued demographic through targeted marketing campaigns and community good will. These partnerships generate much needed revenue for interscholastic sports.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.