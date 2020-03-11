FDA-Certified Workshop of Bright Future Pharmaceutical (Hainan) is Successfully Completed

The completion ceremony of the FDA certified workshop of Bright Future Pharmaceutical (Hainan)

Bright Future Pharmaceutical (Hainan) Co. Ltd., completed the construction of the US FDA cGMP-certified project.

Customers will benefit from the increased flexibility, delivery capacity and efficiency of the newly-built facilities. Our development towards intelligence, efficiency and internationalisation.” — Mike Ma, Vice President of Manufacturing and Supply at Bright Future

HONG KONG, CHINA, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The construction of the US FDA cGMP-certified project, begun in November 2017 by Bright Future Pharmaceutical (Hainan) Co. Ltd., was completed in late 2019 after two years of meticulous development. The completion ceremony represented an important milestone for Bright Future (Hainan), marking the company's readiness and a great stride towards an international development strategy. This lays a solid foundation to support Bright Future in promoting its product brands.The newly-built workshop of approximately 1,500m2 in the existing plant area, is in strict accordance with the US FDA cGMP standards, enhancing the production line of Bright Future Pharmaceutical. Facilities employed in the first phase can meet US FDA cGMP certification, and the production requirements of customer demand. Production capacity is expected to increase significantly to around 700 million tablets per year once the second phase of the facility is in place. In addition to the production of tablets, the workshop has reserved sufficient space for the production of capsules and other products to meet future demand.Mike Ma, Vice President of Manufacturing and Supply at Bright Future extended warmest welcomes to the distinguished guests attending the ceremony, and said, “ The expanded facility is set to bolster the company’s local competitiveness and will enable it to focus completely on the needs of overseas customers while maintaining the high quality of their products.This factory is part of a far-reaching investment program being carried out by the Bright Future to modernise its global development and production network. Our customers will benefit from the increased flexibility, delivery capacity and efficiency of the newly-built facilities. We always aim our development towards intelligence, efficiency and internationalisation.”US FDA is the US Food and Drug Administration, and its cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) is the international drug manufacturing management regulations. Its certification is an important cornerstone for entering the international drug market.



