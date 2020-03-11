Vertrexcom demonstrates PLC + RF Dual Mode Hybrid Mesh Solution in India Smart Utility Week 2020

Leon Vergeer(middle), General Secretary of G3-PLC Alliance, shoot with Vertexcom colleagues

Vertexcom co-exhibits with G3-PLC Alliance to present the seamless connection of the hybrid dual mode

ZHUBEI CITY, HSINCHU COUNTY, TAIWAN, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertexcom Technologies , a world-class fabless semiconductor company delivering smart grid and IoT communication solutions, demonstrates PLC-RF dual-mode hybrid mesh solution at the G3-PLC Alliance booth in India Smart Utility Week on March, 4th to 6th in New Delhi, India. This hybrid solution supports both power line communication (PLC) as well as wireless communication (RF) transmission methods. It can expand the existing network scale, suitable for all kinds of IoT communication applications, including smart grid, smart city, smart streetlight, smart factory, environmental monitoring and so on.As an Active Member of G3-PLC Alliance and a Contributor Member of Wi-SUN Alliance, Vertexcom dual-mode hybrid mesh solution is in line with G3-PLC or Wi-SUN communication standard respectively. The dual-mode hybrid mesh solution has the characteristics of long range, large scale, low power consumption, automatic mesh network, seamless complimentary connection. Each node-to-node link in the mesh network can be established through PLC or RF based on the link quality, providing a flexible, high-speed, stable and reliable dual-channel communication network for IoT transmission, ensuring low delay, zero blocking and high robustness of FAN (Field Area Network) network transmission.Dr. HH Li, President of Vertexcom Technologies. said that the RF combined with PLC dual-mode chip is a five in one highly integrated SoC(System on a Chip). The chip consists of microcontroller, RF, PLC, linear amplifier and power amplifier. It has high-performance and low-power wired and wireless dual-mode communication technology. It provides the best dual-mode hardware platform for IoT applications and AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) networks in smart grids.Key features and benefits of Vertexcom RF + PLC Dual Mode Hybrid Mesh solution include:Wi-SUN protocol, RF + PLC dual mode, hybrid mesh networkG3-PLC protocol, PLC + RF dual mode, hybrid mesh networkDual Link Agility & Fast Diversity for each node to node link in the mesh networkSelf-forming/ healing mesh networkScalabilityRobust securityInteroperabilityInterference toleranceLow latency/ fast responseLong rangeLow power consumptionAbout Vertexcom TechnologiesVertexcom Technologies, is a long range, large scale, auto network of IoT and smart grid communication chip and networking software design company. It provides low-cost Wi-SUN, PLC and integrated dual-mode communication solutions. www.vertexcom.com About G3-PLC AllianceG3-PLC Alliance is a consortium created in 2011 to standardize and promote G3-PLC technology for smart metering, smart grids, smart appliances and industrial application, on a worldwide scale. Today, the G3-PLC Alliance counts more than 90 members. All members are key stakeholders in the Smart Grid ecosystem – utility companies, equipment and semiconductor manufacturers, system integrators, IT vendors as well as automotive and industrial companies. www.g3-plc.com About India Smart Utility Week (ISUW)India Smart Utility Week (ISUW) is organized as an International Conference and Exhibition on Smart Energy and Water for Smarter Cities. ISUW 2020 bring together India’s leading Electricity, Gas and Water Utilities, Policy Makers, Regulators, Investors and world’s top-notch Smart Energy Experts and Researchers to discuss trends, share best practices and showcase next generation technologies and products in smart energy and smart cities domains. Additional information may be found at www.isgw.in CONTACT:info@vertexcom.com+886-3-5601431



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.