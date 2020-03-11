Couture Fashion Designer David Tutera unveils his Atelier Bridal collection

David Tutera Designs

David Tutera to appear at VIP Reception at the White of Dublin Bridal Boutique...Friday, March 13 as he Unveils his new Collection - DAVIDTUTERA Atelier!

My goal is to bring fashion and unique designs in bridal to a place it truly deserves to be.” — David Tutera

DUBLIN, OH, USA, March 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many things to stress over on a wedding to-do list, and who better than world renowned wedding planner and designer David Tutera to bring a new look to high end wedding fashion. Join David, for a once in a lifetime VIP reception, enjoying champagne and hors d'oeuvres; meet, greet and mingle with David in person. "We are very excited to carry David's new line, and to be a part of the DAVIDTUTERA Atelier family", says Heather DiMasi, owner of White of Dublin.

The DAVIDTUTERA Atelier is a bridal collection that will debut with eleven custom couture gowns and matching veils, all hand-designed by Tutera using unique and exquisite fabrics, textures and details embodying his vision of love, romance and beauty, so that every bride can float “Down the Aisle in Style.” David's collection is a Made to Order collection of bridal gowns and veils, custom-made to one’s measurements.

“My passion for weddings comes from my family story that started in Italy, and I am proud to continue the family tradition,” says Tutera. “My grandfather owned a flower shop and was quite successful designing the flowers for weddings. My grandmother was a seamstress and made sure every bridal gown was fit to perfection. My aunt owned a bridal boutique selling and making wedding gowns including my mom’s wedding gown. I guess making weddings special is in the family genes. It is with great pride and excitement that I bring the beauty and style of fashion to the world of weddings.”

“I have been part of the wedding business for over 30 years, from fashion to flowers and everything in between,” adds Tutera. “My goal is to bring fashion in bridal to a place it truly deserves to be. I have always said.....the most important and special fashion a woman will wear in her life is her wedding gown. It's a magical moment and a moment that is surrounded by LOVE. Each wedding gown design has unique fabrics, textures, hand-sewn beading and details that embody LOVE, and romance and beauty. I have personally designed each gown, selected the fabrics, and researched to see what is needed in the world of weddings.”

David Tutera embraces and celebrates all that is a woman, from her cultural or ethnic background, to her shape, her curves, her personality and her beliefs. He sees the inner beauty of all women, knowing that each and every bride is gorgeous in her own unique way. He wants his brides to celebrate who they are on their wedding day. David works diligently to make sure every detail in each dress helps connect to that bride’s individual personality. The spectacular fit of each gown gives a bride the confidence and pure joy of knowing that she has chosen the perfect dress for her special day.

The David Tutera Bridal collection symbolizes LOVE and the celebration of love symbolizes the greatness of life. David designs each gown with the hope that when a bride wears his gown she will not only feel special, but will feel simply amazing and beautiful because she is!

VIP Ohio & Midwest brides to be, top wedding planners, bloggers, and national publications are welcomed into a reception where music will play, champagne and hors d’oeuvres will be enjoyed. That's not all...the same weekend David's Trunk Show circuit continues. David is excited and "always looks forward to meeting people in new places and sharing the opportunity to step into a beautiful DAVIDTUTERA Gown".

ABOUT DAVID TUTERA

David Tutera is an award-winning wedding planner, fashion designer, lifestyle designer, entertaining expert, author, professional speaker and television star. Tutera is hailed as an artistic visionary whose ability, uniquely creative talents and outstanding reputation have made him a tremendous success in the lifestyle arena. Honored by Life & Style Magazine as "Best Celebrity Wedding Planner," David's impressive client list includes celebrities, royalty, politicians and socialites. Tutera has hosted several hit television series, is a media go-to expert on weddings and celebrations, and is a regular expert on various talk shows, and a contributor to numerous magazines.

ABOUT WHITE BRIDAL BOUTIQUES FAMILY

White of Dublin was created in 2011, out of sincere desire to provide the ultimate luxury bridal experience. At White of Dublin and White of Raleigh, their passion is to make the day you choose your wedding gown as memorable as the day you wear it. Helping brides find their perfect wedding gown for nearly a decade, the teams at White of Dublin and White of Raleigh combine top notch customer service and a curated selection of designers making it easy for brides to say YES to the dress. Serving brides in Columbus, Ohio & Raleigh, North Carolina.

David Tutera Experiential Fashion Show



