ZKTeco USA officially enters the Canadian physical security market

With more than 5 years’ experience in the USA supplying low voltage distributors, ZKTeco USA has officially now expanded into Canada.

ALPHARETTA, GEOGRIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective March 1st 2020, Canadian rep firm VL Marketing (VLM) will support ZKTeco customers throughout Eastern Canada (inc. QC, NB, NS, NL, PEI and the Ottawa Valley) while Canadian rep firm Security Advanced Marketing (SAM) will support ZKTeco customers throughout Ontario.

"The VLM and SAM sales teams are all quite expert in both the business & technical aspects of marketing access control solutions," notes ZKTeco USA CEO Larry Reed. "Each rep firm has over 25 years’ experience in promoting and supporting the sale of electronic security technology including camera systems, access control, intrusion, sound, intercom, home automation, wireless transmission and network systems. VLM and SAM also have existing relationships with many of the same Canadian low voltage distributors and dealers already working with ZKTeco USA, so it’s an ideal partnership.”

While ZKTeco USA has had active sales in Canada the past 5 years, never before was there a focused sales & marketing effort. However starting March 1st 2020, rep firm principals Serge Trudel from VL Marketing and Tamara Wonta from Security Advanced Marketing have committed their sales teams to promoting & supporting ZKTeco products to help further accelerate the sales growth of ZKTeco access control products in Canada.

About ZKTeco: ZKTeco is a leading global provider of RFID and biometric and RFID security solutions. Product offerings include Biometric & RFID access control panels & readers, Elevator Controllers, Long-range Readers, Metal Detectors, Turnstiles, Baggage X-Ray scanners and biometric smart door locks. Its solutions are multi-lingual and localized in over 18 different languages. ZKTeco designs specialized products for specific markets and provides local support to all its customers. Its U.S. facility includes a large experience center and warehouse along with local sales and service support. ZKTeco is synonymous with technical innovation, quality, speed-to-market, and reliability. For more information, please visit zktecousa.com



