Maryland Spine Institute now offering revolutionary Pressure Wave Therapy as part of their Pain Relief Program

Maryland Spine Institute Dr. Rochelin Herold, D.C.

Maryland Spine Institute is now offering Extra Corporeal Pressure Wave Therapy to treat a wide range of orthopedic at no charge for the first treatment.

We are excited to offer a complimentary treatment to anyone who qualifies and wishes to try the system; they will be amazed!” — Dr. Rochelin Herold, D.C.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extracorporeal Pressure Wave Therapy uses the power generated from acoustic sound waves and radial pulse waves to stimulate blood vessel growth called neovascularization and angiogenesis. This process forms new blood capillaries, increasing much-needed blood flow to the damaged region. This treatment has been used successfully in a number of orthopedic areas, which include fractures, joint inflammation, and plantar fasciitis, researchers and several studies have shown that low-intensity wave therapy is helping people with everyday issues like arthritis, low back pain, tennis elbow, shoulder pain, and various tendinopathies. There are more studies being presented on a daily basis and the success rates are significant. Orthopedic pain is a growing concern among today's adults there are many causes including lifestyle, environment, genetics, and illness. Pressure Wave provides a non-drug-oriented solution. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 50 million American adults have chronic pain, defined as pain most days or every day for at least the past six months. This is an incredibly simple and effective solution for anyone experiencing these issues.

Maryland Spine Institute’s medical director, Dr. Herold stated, “Blood Flow to the damaged area is crucial for healthy joints, muscles and, tendons. People with poor blood flow have a difficult time getting their body to heal itself. This is a fast-non-invasive option.” The responses from patients across the U.S have been nothing short of amazing. “By increasing vascularity to the damaged area and thereby blood flow, healing processes prove to be quicker and longer-lasting thereby improving the quality of life for everyone,” Dr. Herold continued, "Research shows that this treatment provides amazing results for many muscular-skeletal issues. The technology is sound, the treatments are short and the results have been remarkable. I am thrilled with this non-drug solution." Dr. Herold is the owner and clinical director of Maryland Spine Institute (MSI) Integrative Healthcare, specializing in expert diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions.

At Maryland Spine Institute, we deliver a Multi-Step Regenerative Program. First and foremost, we take the time to hear what you are experiencing and create a solution that very often is a combination of “best in class” options, many that include PRP, Platelet-Rich-Plasma, which has an abundance of growth factors and proteins generated by the body that instigate cell tissue regeneration. Second is our unique approach with the application of cutting-edge equipment that is designed to increase oxygen and blood flow, at a cellular level, thereby improving results and creating a long-term restoration of the damaged area.

Maryland Spine Institute has been in the area for over 15 years and offers cutting edge solutions such as cold laser therapy, spinal decompression, intersegmental traction, therapeutic exercises, joint injections, trigger point injections, Exosomes, and on-site diagnostic procedures. We take the time to design the right program we know will work for you because we want you to enjoy life to the fullest!

Chiropractor Overlea MD | Pressure Wave Therapy at Maryland Spine Institute



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.