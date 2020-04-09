Paragon Concepts and Midwest Team Up on Wilsonart Lujo

DENVER, CO, USA, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rush of manufacturer’s to get to market with the latest TFL textures and colors, it is no surprise to see HPL giant Wilsonart entering the game.

Wilsonart’s brand is well-known and frequently written to specification by architects and designers. They have introduced a higher-end TFL line called Lujo that features thirteen colors.

Wholesale building products distributor Midwest did not miss the opportunity to leverage Wilsonart’s market push. They immediately jumped on the opportunity to resell the Lujo line. And, to expand their efforts, they have partnered with Paragon Concepts in selling shaker, slab and 3 piece cabinet doors and drawer fronts.

“There is a steady migration to the Euro-style cabinet, and Midwest will stay on the leading edge of this trend. Wilsonart makes superior material, and Paragon Concepts makes one of the highest quality cabinet doors on the market. This is exactly the one-two punch we have been looking for as we seek to create further separation from the rest of the players in the market,” quotes Eric Parrish, President of Midwest.

Isaiah Rozek, founder of Paragon takes it a step further, “There are a vast number of materials available and an equally vast number of distributors. Paragon partners with those that understand the migration towards quality. We are seeing this across the country. As an industry, we must figure out how we maximize our value to those we touch. Midwest mirrors our philosophy precisely, and we are excited to work with them.”

Midwest sells Paragon Concepts’ cabinet doors on Lujo throughout Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and Nevada. To learn more about Midwest, go to midwest1938.com.

Paragon Concepts manufactures its doors in Colorado and sells them through distributors across the country. You can read about them at paragonconceptsco.com.

For further information, contact John Stein at 303-351-2594 or email at john@paragonconceptsco.com.

