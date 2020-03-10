Issued by B&H Worldwide

B&H WORLDWIDE FACILITY EXPANDS TEN-FOLD IN MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

To cater for an increasing demand from its Oceania customers B&H Worldwide has expanded its warehouse and offices in Melbourne.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melbourne, Australia: To cater for an increasing demand from its Oceania customers, B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has expanded its warehouse and offices in Melbourne. From the new larger facility its specialist teams will now be able store, handle and process an ever expanding number of customers' aerospace inventories including large-scale items such as aero engines and tyres.

The new facility is just 10 minutes' drive from Tullamarine airport and is ideally positioned for handling the growing number of AOG (aircraft-on-ground) shipments the company is now carrying. Additional warehouse staff have been employed to provide round-the-clock coverage within the facility. All staff will report to B&H's Head of Operations, Oceania – Colin Kaltner - who is also based at the site.

Describing the expansion Kaltner says, "There are multiple benefits for our customers from this expansion in Melbourne. And as our primary forward stocking location for Australia and the South Pacific we are now able to cater to all their expansion requirements. They will have global visibility of their inventory through our unique, cloud-based track and trace platform FirstTrac and with our increased capacity we can provide a full range of specialist aerospace logistics services."

The expanded B&H team in Melbourne will also offer specialist Dangerous Goods services.

About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

