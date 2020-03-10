B&H WORLDWIDE FACILITY EXPANDS TEN-FOLD IN MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

To cater for an increasing demand from its Oceania customers B&H Worldwide has expanded its warehouse and offices in Melbourne.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melbourne, Australia: To cater for an increasing demand from its Oceania customers, B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has expanded its warehouse and offices in Melbourne. From the new larger facility its specialist teams will now be able store, handle and process an ever expanding number of customers' aerospace inventories including large-scale items such as aero engines and tyres.

The new facility is just 10 minutes' drive from Tullamarine airport and is ideally positioned for handling the growing number of AOG (aircraft-on-ground) shipments the company is now carrying. Additional warehouse staff have been employed to provide round-the-clock coverage within the facility. All staff will report to B&H's Head of Operations, Oceania – Colin Kaltner - who is also based at the site.

Describing the expansion Kaltner says, "There are multiple benefits for our customers from this expansion in Melbourne. And as our primary forward stocking location for Australia and the South Pacific we are now able to cater to all their expansion requirements. They will have global visibility of their inventory through our unique, cloud-based track and trace platform FirstTrac and with our increased capacity we can provide a full range of specialist aerospace logistics services."

The expanded B&H team in Melbourne will also offer specialist Dangerous Goods services.



