Cynthia Barnes Named to LinkedIn Top 15 Sales Influencers for 2020

Founder and CEO of the National Association for Women Sales Professionals (NAWSP) included on annual list

I believe that it is time to create strategies that help women achieve their goals in a more personable, authentic way, and I often share these thoughts via LinkedIn.” — Cynthia Barnes, CEO and Founder, NAWSP

DETROIT, MI, USA, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynthia Barnes, founder and CEO of the NAWSP, has been named on LinkedIn’s Top 15 Sales Influencers in 2020. The annual list includes inspiring sales professionals on LinkedIn who generously share from their own expertise and experience for the benefit of others. The list encourages LinkedIn users to follow these individuals on the platform in order to "get more out of your feed in 2020."

"It is important to me to help women sales professionals feel confident, empowered and brave," said Barnes. "I believe that it is time to create strategies that help women achieve their goals in a more personable, authentic way, and I often share these thoughts via LinkedIn. Being recognized by such a powerful social platform for something that is close to my heart is an honor. I hope to be able to share with even more people in the year to come."

Cynthia Barnes founded the National Association for Women Sales Professionals (NAWSP) in 2016 with the goal of helping women succeed in the world of sales. Now nearly 15,000 strong, the organization provides resources to help women address unique challenges as part of the sales workforce and promotes the value of diversity. NAWSP also partners with companies across the nation that are actively trying to recruit and retain female sales professionals.

Barnes was selected for this year's LinkedIn list because she is a champion for women in sales, and fiercely determined to level the playing field in a profession historically dominated by men. She asks (and answers) questions that aren’t getting nearly enough mainstream attention. The LinkedIn list references her recent article, published on LinkedIn, called Where Are Women of Color Getting Ahead in Sales?

The 2020 list was published by LinkedIn’s Senior Content Manager, Sean Callahan. You can find the complete list here: https://business.linkedin.com/sales-solutions/blog/sales-leaders/2020/15-top-sales-influencers-to-follow

About NAWSP

NAWSP was founded in 2016 with the goal of helping women reach the top 1% in the traditionally male-dominated world of sales. The organization supports women with tactical training to develop the skills and strengths they need to succeed with the support of a national organization of almost 15,000 like-minded sales professionals. All of the trainings are developed for women, by women to address the unique challenges women face while amplifying their innate strengths. Members have access to in-person meetings and a one-of-a-kind online community among other resources. The organization is supported by numerous companies that recognize the value of diversity like Michelin, Toyota, and Blend. www.nawsp.org

